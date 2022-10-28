MOSCOW, Idaho — The new manager of the University of Idaho Dairy Center on the Moscow campus didn’t have any experience with dairy cows before her first semester at the university. Now she lives, works and breathes dairy.
Logan Harper grew up working on her grandparents’ dryland farm in Genesee on Idaho’s Palouse and had some experience with friends’ beef cattle. But dairy cattle really aren’t part of the landscape in North Idaho.
After graduating from Lewiston High School in 2015, she set out for Moscow. She wanted to further her education but wasn’t sure if she would ultimately return to the family farm or maybe pursue veterinary medicine.
In her first semester, she was talking to a professor about filling an extra credit she needed. He suggested a dairy science class, and her life took a turn.
She started working on the university’s dairy in her second semester and loved the experience. What she enjoyed most were the animals, she said.
“They’re huge and mellow, kind of like big dogs. … Working with cows every day was just awesome,” she said.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural systems management in 2018, she became assistant manager at the dairy center. She’s been the interim manager since December 2021 and was named manager in early October.
She oversees 110 lactating cows, 120 replacement heifers, two full-time employees and about 10 part-time student employees.
Her work includes “anything and everything” dairy — breeding, calving, raising cows, veterinary care, feeding, milking and maintenance. As manager, she’s also involved in the big-picture items such as making decisions on breeding, selling milk and cows, managing budgets and coordinating projects.
She also works with students, teaching classes and offering trainings and tours. Her favorite class is on bovine artificial insemination, and she also offers a class on it for area producers.
“My day varies pretty much every day,” she said.
Her favorite part of the job is calving — “getting to process all the new babies, who doesn’t love that?” she said.
She also especially enjoys the teaching aspect of the job. In addition to teaching students, she works with faculty members mostly focused on research.
“The main focus of the dairy is research, teaching and extension,” she said.
The dairy is part of the Palouse Research, Extension and Education Center, which consists of eight facilities and performs research in plant and animal sciences.
Not only does she work on the farm, she also lives there in a personal residence provided for the manager.
“'Living at work’ is a whole new meaning when you really do live at work,” she said.
The residence is provided to handle on-call issues. If something goes wrong at 2 a.m., she’s close by to address the problem. And it’s rare to not get those calls. They’re pretty frequent, between a sick cow, calving issues or something wrong in the parlor.
The dairy sells most of its milk to Darigold in Spokane but also sells small amounts to the Washington State University creamery in Pullman and Brush Creek Creamery in Deary, Idaho.
Harper is working toward a master’s degree in agricultural education, and would like to stay on at the dairy to get more experience in teaching.
“This is probably a dream job, I love it. I’ve been here going on seven years,” she said.
She loves the animals, and working with students really adds to that, she said.
“I don’t see myself going anywhere anytime soon,” she said.
Outside her position with the university, she runs an artificial insemination business, helping clients improve the genetics of their herd.
In addition to caring for the university’s dairy animals, she has goats, chickens, steers and cats and never goes anywhere without Cale – “the best farm dog and companion.”
