BUHL, Idaho — With fluctuating milk prices, the dairy business is always a scramble. A single hit can serve up losses of $10,000 in cash flow, said Eric Evans, a small-scale dairy farmer in south-central Idaho.
That's why he and his wife, Misty, thought artisan cheesemaking could be a way to capitalize on the milk their Jersey cows produce and take some of the price dips out of the equation.
But it would be no easy task, considering they needed to renovate their operation, build and furnish a cheese plant and obtain licenses on a limited budget.
It would take seven years and a series of starts and stops to bring Evans Farmstead Cheese to fruition.
Feeding the family
The idea started when dairy farmer Eric and city girl Misty married and blended their families. They met online in 2011 and married in 2012.
Misty didn’t think most men would be interested in a woman with five children, but Eric saw it as a bonus.
Still, there were a lot of mouths to feed. They had plenty of raw milk to drink straight out of the barn — a practice that first shocked Misty, a registered nurse. Eric’s confidence in the quality of his milk, however, soon shifted her pasteurization bias.
She set out to find other things she could do with the milk to feed the family, and started making yogurt and cheese. Misty soon found out purchasing commercial cheese was a lot less expensive than making it.
But they could make high-end cheese, and it opened them up to exploring different cultures and countries and revising their business plan.
“I just started having a lot of fun with it,” Misty said.
She read a lot, watched YouTube videos and put the cheese she was making on Facebook. People were excited and wanted to buy the farm’s cheese, but the Evanses couldn’t sell it.
They started looking into licenses to sell their cheese but found that was a huge endeavor and expensive.
“But we really were considering it, so I found a (cheesemaking) class at Sterling College,” she said.
That college is in Vermont and the class was taught by master cheesemaker Ivan Larcher.
“I learned a ton, had a lot of fun and came home with a new perspective. But it was going to be expensive to build a cheese plant and do what we needed to do it right,” she said.
Their enthusiasm was tempered by the realization they couldn’t afford it immediately.
“So I kept doing it as a hobby,” she said.
Eric started working on building a plant, but that would take years.
“It was a long, hard process,” Eric said.
Vim to vat
Once the building was finally finished, the couple bought a used 50-galllon cheese vat — originally from Holland — and other equipment from a woman who was getting out of the business.
“She was just a wealth of knowledge,” Misty said.
Everything was ready to go in May of 2020, but it would take another five months to get state and federal inspections and county approval to be able to sell the cheese.
Once that was all in place, the couple had to figure out cutting, wrapping and marketing and continues to learn.
They also had to be flexible.
“When we started, it was going to be her baby. I’d just pop in,” Eric said.
Misty would make the cheese and Eric would continue operating the dairy. But it became clear cheesemaking on that level was more physical than Misty was capable of.
“It became pretty evident pretty fast our roles were going to change,” he said.
Eric became the cheesemaker, literally doing the heavy lifting. His right-hand man for years, Rogelio Garcia, took over the milking. Misty does the paperwork, as well as the dairy’s bookkeeping.
Misty and Eric do the post cheesemaking work, such as turning and brushing the wheels, cutting, wrapping, labeling and marketing. Their children and Garcia’s wife and son are also involved in the dairy operation and cheese business.
Grass to gouda
They make cheese five days a week, producing 50 pounds to 55 pounds a day. The milk is piped from the milking parlor directly into the cheese plant, through a filter and into the cheese vat.
“It can’t get any fresher,” Eric said.
“We control the process the whole way, the grass, cows, plant,” he said.
They only use a small portion of the milk their cows produce. The the rest is shipped to Glanbia.
They mostly focus on hard cheese varieties that age 60 days. But this summer, they bought a 100-gallon vat to pasteurize milk for fresh cheese to make curds and fresh mozzarella, creating a new line for their business.
They sell the cheese online, in a few area stores and wineries and at farmers markets.
Misty enjoys being able to meet a lot of people, their regular customers and the camaraderie of the farmers markets.
“There’s a whole family of people selling at the market. It was a whole new community that we became a part of,” she said.
A dairyman all his life and a cattle genetic consultant, Eric enjoys watching everything come full circle — calf, grass, milk and cheese.
“It’s just fun to see that play out,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.