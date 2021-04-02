MONMOUTH, Ore. — Some farmers think forage is more than salad — it's also medicine.
Grazing experts say Jon Bansen, an Oregon dairy farmer, is pushing the boundaries of pasture management — including harnessing natural medicinal properties of forages to boost animal and environmental health.
Bansen, 57, manages a 600-acre farm with more than 200 dairy cows and speaks in Oregon State University classes.
Bansen has been experimenting with pasture mixes for more than two decades, and he's lately been innovating with chemical landscapes known as "chemoscapes."
"I think that this is a highly innovative pasture management system," said Serkan Ates, OSU assistant professor of livestock and forage systems.
A chemoscape works like this.
Plants have primary and secondary metabolisms. The primary metabolism is involved in growth and development, and the main metabolites produced are carbohydrates and proteins.
The secondary metabolism involves a plant's defense against environmental stresses. Plant secondary metabolites, or PSM, such as tannins and terpenes, often have natural medicinal properties with the potential to enhance livestock production.
Different plants produce different PSMs. Chicory is a de-wormer, plantain helps reduce nitrogen concentration in urine and some forb varieties lead to fewer mastitis cases.
Growing plants with varying types and concentrations of PSMs creates a diverse array of medicinal chemicals in the landscape — thus the name "chemoscape."
Researchers say that in most animal grazing systems, farmers focus feeding efforts "almost exclusively" on primary metabolites — planting forages high in protein, for instance.
What's often overlooked in gazing, experts say, is the potential to use secondary metabolites at appropriate doses to provide medicinal benefits to animals.
And that is where Bansen shines.
He has seeded plant varieties intended to boost his dairy cows' immune systems. Over time, he said, the improved forage mixes have lifted his profits, increased organic matter in his soil and led to cows with fewer health problems.
"It's hard to stick your finger on it and say: 'This is exactly when our cows gave us less trouble with this or that.' But we've seen big changes over time," he said.
Some plants work together synergistically. For example, it takes multiple plants' biochemicals working together to kill cattle ticks.
On his farm, Bansen has tested many plant interactions.
"Biology's a concert," he said. "The plants are in concert amongst themselves."
Classical music was playing from his truck.
Bansen also is strategic about pasture flavor profiles.
"Ruminants don't want to eat the same darn forage every day of their lives," said Bansen.
The rancher sometimes uses flavors to sway cow behavior.
Cows don't like the bitter taste of curly dock, for example, so it often grows unchecked. To prompt his cows to eat curly dock, Bansen planted plantain and chicory alongside it to offset curly dock's bitterness. It worked.
"Training cows to eat weeds seems like a crack-a-doodle-dandy idea until you try it," said Bansen.
Ates, the OSU researcher, said while chemoscaping is rare in the U.S., he's excited it's catching on.
"Jon is more advanced than many of us in trying new ideas," he said.