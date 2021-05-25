The U.S. Dairy Export Council has a new website to highlight its state-of-the-art U.S. Center for Dairy Excellence in Singapore and the U.S. dairy industry’s long-term commitment to Southeast Asia.
The center, which officially opened in October 2020, gives the U.S. dairy industry a bricks-and-mortar physical presence that “puts a stake in the ground” in Southeast Asia, Krysta Harden, the export council’s president and CEO, said in a press release
“It says to customers in the region we are serious. We are going to be here for the long term,” she said. "You are going to be a focal point. We want to work with you. We want to grow with you. We’re going to help you learn, and we’re going to learn from you."
The export council has been investing in the region since 1998, and that investment has paid off.
In 2020, Southeast Asia passed Mexico to become the top U.S. dairy export market in volume, buying the equivalent of more than one day of total U.S. milk production per month.
The region ranked second for sales in 2020, buying $1.26 billion in U.S. dairy products and ingredients — a 36% increase over the previous year despite the challenges presented by a global pandemic.
The region encompasses Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Burma, Cambodia and Laos, with a combined population of more than 670 million. That's more than double the population of the United States.
The U.S. Center for Dairy Excellence was designed to be an education hub and meeting place that inspires innovation and mutual learning between U.S. dairy suppliers and Southeast Asian customers.
The new website includes a link that offers a snapshot of the center’s features and services and a timeline of the U.S. Dairy Export Council’s involvement in Southeast Asia.
It also includes a recipe database by dairy ingredient, nutritional information, video testimonials from customers in the region and an introduction to U.S. dairy farming from dairy farmer and DMI Chairperson Marilyn Hershey.
The website also has an events section detailing the export council’s webinars, workshops and other activities in the region, offering companies the chance to engage more closely with the export council and U.S. suppliers.
COVID restrictions in Singapore have made it impossible for the center to launch with the immediate impact it could have had through in-person engagement, so it has been leveraged in virtual programming.
As restrictions ease, the new website will help spread the word, not just to customers but to U.S. member companies.
"Many of our members are very interested in using our test kitchen and using our facilities to bring buyers and potential buyers to a place where they can grow their relationships," Harden said.
"The center also is giving some of our members an opportunity to think about opening their own offices in Singapore. We are going to see a ripple effect with this center," she said.