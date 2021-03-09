OLYMPIA — The Washington Senate approved legislation Tuesday to phase in overtime pay for farmworkers and shield dairies and other farms from lawsuits seeking to apply a state Supreme Court ruling retroactively.
Senate Bill 5172 passed, 37-12, and now goes to the House. Under the bill, all dairy workers would immediately receive time-and-a-half pay for hours worked over 40 in a week.
Phased-in overtime pay for other agricultural employees would begin Jan. 1, 2022, with workers becoming eligible for overtime after 55 hours in one week.
The overtime standard threshold would fall to 48 hours on Jan. 1, 2023, and to 40 hours on Jan. 1, 2024.
The bill responds to a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling in November granting overtime pay to dairy workers. The ruling has led to some 30 lawsuits against farms seeking to apply the ruling to the past three years.
Some Republicans from agricultural areas criticized the bill, calling it incomplete at best, failing to take account the seasonal nature of agriculture.
Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Sequim, said the Supreme Court's ruling forced lawmakers to act. "We worked hard to make it as good as possible," he said.
The bill was a major improvement for agricultural employees compared to the bill as it passed Senate committees.
"This bill is not perfect, but I think it's worth of our vote today," said Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima.