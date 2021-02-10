OLYMPIA — Washington farmers could get protection from overtime lawsuits, but only if farm groups negotiate "appropriate living wages" for farmworkers, under a bill introduced Wednesday in the House.
Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, said she wants to stop the state Supreme Court's overtime ruling from applying retroactively, while giving farmworkers more say over pay, benefits and working conditions.
The straight-forward, stand-alone fix favored by farm groups probably can't pass a Democratic-controlled House focused on "equity," she said.
"My heart breaks for these farmers. I totally understand," she said. "But it's not going in the right direction for equity. ... I think the farmworkers need a little more of a voice."
House Bill 1516 has been referred to the House agriculture committee. The committee must hear and pass the bill by Monday to meet a deadline for advancing legislation.
The bill would require farm groups to engage in extraordinary negotiations with labor representatives, with the outcome "incorporated" into Labor and Industries rules.
"There are a lot of problems with the bill as currently stated," said Jack Field, executive director of the Washington Cattle Feeders Association.
Shewmake's northwest Washington district includes dairies and farmworker activists. She said she's open to revising the bill. "It's probably something I'll get fire on from both sides," she said.
The Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling on Nov. 5 abolished a 60-year-old law that exempted agricultural employers from paying time-and-a-half for hours worked over 40 in a week.
The court ruled that not paying overtime was unconstitutional and had been illegal all along. State law assumes underpaid employees can go back three years to claim wages.
Some 30 operations, mostly dairies, have been sued for back pay.
At a Senate hearing in January on a straight-forward fix, sponsored by Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, farmers testified the lawsuits portend bankruptcy.
Labor groups and employment lawyers testified workers should get back pay. King's bill has not advanced, and an identical bill in the House has not received a hearing.
"It's not going to go anywhere," said Shewmake, vice chairwoman of the House agriculture committee. "My compromise might actually move."
Shewmake's bill would convene a 10-member "labor work group" in September to begin negotiations. The bill would not provide any protection from lawsuits until an agreement was reached.
"We appreciate Rep. Shewmake for raising the profile of the issue," Washington State Dairy Federation executive director Dan Wood said.
"The bill that she sponsored doesn't fix the problem," he said.
Shewmake agreed the timeline needs to be moved up to head off court judgments against farms.
Wood said the agriculture industry probably will have to give something in return for protection from the lawsuits.
"That's the nature of the legislative process," he said. "I've never seen a major policy bill introduced where someone says, 'This is what I want,' and nobody wants something in return."
In return for lawsuit protection, HB 1516 would require five farm industry representatives and five labor representatives to agree on "appropriate living wages."
Only then would a provision kick in barring judges from applying the Supreme Court's decision retroactively.
L&I has numerous rules dictating when employers pay overtime, but no industry has "appropriate living wages" set by law.
"I recognize that's a fuzzy term," Shewmake said.
Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said defining "living wages" would be hard for the diverse agriculture industry.
"A simpler solution would be to stick with the King approach," he said, "with the possible addition of a work group to specifically address related overtime issues in agriculture, while leaving the more complex issues — living wage, piece rate, hourly rate — for future discussions."
The Supreme Court ruling stemmed from a lawsuit against a dairy, but the decision has started to spread to other sectors of the farm economy. At least one feedlot has been sued for back wages.
"We've got to get something done," Field said. "This is something that's going to impact everyone in agriculture.
"Everyone in the agricultural community is on board with Sen. King's bill," he said. "But, at this point, myself, personally, I think there's going to have to be some give."