Washington farm groups and some Republican legislators continue to push for written guarantees that the state Department of Ecology won't force small farms to have CAFO permits.
Ecology is revising the permit and says it remains focused on regulating large farms that let manure reach water. Only 24 livestock operations in the state have CAFO permits.
Nevertheless, Ecology proposes to require any livestock operation, no matter how small, to get a permit if the department judges it a "significant contributor of pollutants."
Ecology has that power now and has used it once. The potential to regulate any farm has raised concerns that were absent when Ecology revised the permit more than five years ago.
Distrust in expanding government authority underlies the new concerns, said John Stuhlmiller, ex-CEO of the Washington Farm Bureau, who recently submitted comments to Ecology on behalf of Farm Bureau chapters as a consultant.
"We've seen other agencies do things we never believed they would," he said.
A CAFO — concentrated animal feeding operation — confines and feeds livestock for at least 45 days a year. If a large CAFO releases pollutants into water, it must get a permit and follow rules to prevent another discharge.
Ecology gives small farms, such as dairies with fewer than 200 mature cows or a poultry farm with fewer than 9,000 chickens, more leeway, but can still require a permit if the department decides the discharges are too much or too frequent.
Environmental groups, hostile to dairies, continually push for stricter rules on what they call "factory farms." The Washington State Dairy Federation pushes back on behalf of commercial dairies.
When Ecology recently solicited public comments on a new CAFO permit, many small farms and ranches said they were worried about getting caught up in the battle.
Since Ecology can designate any farm a significant contributor of pollutants, it could crush small ones with fees, expensive rules and potential fines, according to the comments.
Five Republican senators asked Ecology to "clarify who is responsible to comply with this permit in order to prevent subjective enforcement actions."
"We were very pleased at the number of comments and the passion," said Mark Herke, president of the Farm Bureau chapter in Yakima and Klickitat counties.
"People are a lot more engaged than five years ago," he said. "Ecology will say, 'Oh, you don't have anything to worry about.' Well, then don't leave this hair-trigger over our heads."
An Ecology spokeswoman Tuesday pointed to a statement on the department's website. According to the statement, CAFO permits are for farms with a large number of animals.
"If we see a manure problem (at a smaller farm), we will refer you to our local partners, such as conservation districts, to advise you on how to protect water quality," Ecology states.
Stuhlmiller said Ecology could ease some concerns by writing such assurances into the permit.
"It doesn't say that," Stuhlmiller said. "Ecology's authority needs to be constrained by rigorous legal protections for landowners, and we don't see that."
Farm Bureau chapters in Benton, Grant, Klickitat, Okanogan, Thurston and Yakima counties signed comments from Stuhlmiller to Ecology asking the department to exclude small farms or at least further define what makes a small farm a significant polluter.
Okanogan County Farm Bureau President Dick Ewing said he's concerned the CAFO regulations will become a tool to cut greenhouse gases by reducing livestock agriculture.
