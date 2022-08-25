Dairy cows

Washington state has proposed new rules for farms and ranches with livestock.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

Washington farm groups and some Republican legislators continue to push for written guarantees that the state Department of Ecology won't force small farms to have CAFO permits.

Ecology is revising the permit and says it remains focused on regulating large farms that let manure reach water. Only 24 livestock operations in the state have CAFO permits. 

