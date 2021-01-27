Washington farm groups are asking state lawmakers to help agriculture employers fend off lawsuits that retroactively seek overtime pay for farmworkers.
The suits, two dozen and counting, follow the state Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling in November that declared withholding overtime pay from dairy workers was unconstitutional.
State law says underpaid workers can reach back three years to collect wages. The Senate Labor and Commerce Committee will have a hearing Thursday on a bill to limit the court’s ruling to future work.
Farm groups argue it’s only fair to limit retroactive pay. For 60 years, farmers went by a law that exempted them from paying time-and-a-half for hours over 40 worked in a week.
The groups also warn that retroactive payouts and lawyer fees could bankrupt producers. The Washington State Dairy Federation calculates dairies alone could be on the hook for $90 million to $120 million in back wages.
Although the case involved only dairy workers, the justices didn’t draw any clear distinction between dairy workers and other farmworkers. All producers with employees could face back-pay claims.
“If this happens to my farm, we’ll go under,” Central Washington orchardist April Clayton said at a press conference Monday organized by Save Family Farming, a pro-agriculture group. “We followed the law, and we shouldn’t be penalized for following the law.”
Columbia Legal Services attorney Andrea Schmidt said in an interview that farmworkers should get back pay, regaining a little of what they lost over many years of being denied overtime.
“That’s an incredible amount of lost resources,” she said.
Senate Bill 5172, sponsored by eight Republicans, echoes the opinion of the four dissenting justices in Martinez-Cuevas v. DeRuyter Bros. Dairy.
Writing for the dissenters, Justice Charles Johnson said applying the ruling retroactively would be unjust.
“Farm employers should not bear the overwhelming risk of financial devastation because they paid what the law required of them at the time,” he wrote.
The majority opinion did not say whether the decision should be retroactive or only applied going forward. The court may issue an additional ruling to answer the question.
Three justices who signed the majority opinion made clear in a concurring opinion their sweeping disdain for farm labor practices.
Since the ruling, 24 lawsuits have been filed in Eastern Washington, according to the dairy federation.
Northwest Washington dairy farmer Jason Vander Kooy said he expects the lawsuits to spread west.
“It’s going to be tough mentally,” he said. “These people can come in and take away everything I’ve put my life into.”
The farm groups say the back pay claims will be particularly hard on young farmers, including minorities, who haven’t built up their operations.
“New and beginning farmers don’t have that cushion,” Washington Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said.
DeVaney said the association does not believe the court ruling applied to tree fruit growers, though some may be paying overtime to hedge against future claims.
Schmidt said the court decision ought to make all farmworkers eligible for overtime. “In practical terms, somebody will bring the case,” she said.
In the House, five Republicans and one Democrat have introduced legislation identical to the Senate bill. It has been referred to the House Labor Committee, but a hearing has not been set.