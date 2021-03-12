OLYMPIA — Washington farm groups hope an agricultural overtime bill will be amended in the House, raising the threshold before farmworkers become eligible for time-and-a-half during peak harvest weeks.
The bill that was passed by the Senate on March 9 blocks back-pay lawsuits and phases-in overtime pay. By Jan. 1, 2024, all farmworkers would be paid time-and-a-half after 40 hours in a week.
A tentative agreement allowing growers to choose 12 weeks a year to pay overtime after 50 hours, instead of 40, fell out of the bill shortly before the Senate voted 37-12 to send it to the House.
Some Republican senators criticized the bill for excluding "seasonality." Hawaii, one of a few states with overtime pay for farmworkers, raises the threshold to 48 hours for 20 weeks picked by the employer.
If seasonality isn't in the bill, growers may be permanently locked into paying time-and-a-half after 40 hours during peak harvests, Washington Farm Bureau associate director of government relations Breanne Elsey said.
"I do think it needs to be included in the fix this year," she said.
Senate Bill 5172 has been referred to the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee. No hearing has been scheduled.
The bill requires dairies to begin paying overtime immediately, simply affirming a ruling in November by the Washington Supreme Court.
Overtime pay for all other farmworkers would be phased-in, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The threshold would be 55 hours initially, dropping to 48 hours in 2023 and finally to 40 hours in 2024.
Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said the bill accomplished his organization's primary goal.
"It did appear that we were going to see overtime spread to the rest of agriculture through court actions. It was preferable that it be phased-in, rather than happen overnight as happened to dairies," he said.
"We still think there needs to be seasonable flexibility, and that's still under discussion," DeVaney said.
The bill also achieves the dairy industry's top priority by prohibiting the court's 5-4 decision from being applied retroactively. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed since the ruling, seeking up to three years' back overtime.
The DeRuyter Brothers Dairy in Yakima County was excluded from lawsuit protection. A class-action lawsuit against the diary led to the court's overtime ruling. The lawsuit is ongoing, and lawmakers did not want to intervene, a spokesman for Senate Democrats said Thursday.
Most Republicans, including many from agricultural regions, voted against the bill, while other Republicans grudgingly voted "yes," acknowledging the court left little leverage for employers.
Two weeks ago, the bill would have immediately granted overtime pay to all farmworkers after 40 weeks and still left farmers open to retroactive claims.
"We're overall pleased with the outcome, considering where we were when negotiations began," Elsey said.
Senate Democrats embraced the bill, saying in a press release it would correct an "historic injustice" and make Washington the first state to "bring the 40-hour work week to agricultural workers."
If the overtime law discourages longer hours, farmworkers may have to work at more than one farm to maintain their incomes, DeVaney said. Growers, meanwhile, may try to hire more workers to spread out the hours or automate, he said.
Washington agriculture already says there is a labor shortage, forcing farmers to hire foreign seasonal workers on H-2A visas.
California has been phasing in overtime for farmworkers since 2019. All farms will be required to pay time-and-half after 40 hours beginning Jan. 1, 2025. Farms with 26 or more employees will have that obligation Jan. 1, 2022.
New York farmworkers are paid time-and-a-half after 60 hours in a week. The threshold in Minnesota is 48 hours.
Another provision that fell out of SB 5172 proposed to give farmworkers a one-time $5,000 payment to settle back-pay claims.
Farm groups balked at contributing to an account, estimated to total $400 million, that implied farmers have been wrongly underpaying workers.
"We absolutely refused to put money into a fund," Elsey said. "It would be against everything that was honest."