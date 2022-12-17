The Washington State Dairy Federation will consider challenging parts of the Department of Ecology's new pollution-prevention rules for concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
Dairy federation policy director Jay Gordon said two requirements are particularly concerning.
One will require a network of wells to monitor groundwater. The other will limit spreading manure on some crops, potentially requiring farmers to buy more commercial fertilizer.
The wells and additional fertilizer would be expensive, Gordon said. A smaller dairy required to follow the rules could be facing a "death sentence," he said.
Only livestock operations that accidentally release manure into water must have a CAFO "permit."
The permit gives permission to discharge pollutants, but imposes a uniform set of practices on storing and spreading manure to prevent the discharges from imperiling water quality.
Currently, Ecology has issued 24 CAFO permits, mostly to dairies.
To comply with the federal Clean Water Act, Ecology must review, and possibly revise, the practices every five years. Ecology finished doing that this month.
The two practices most concerning to the dairy federation were not in a proposal Ecology circulated for public comment earlier this year.
Nor were they considered in Ecology's study of how much the practices will cost producers. "The economic analysis is useless," Gordon said.
A network of wells would likely cost tens of thousands of dollars, he said.
The monitoring wells respond to a court order and criticism from the Environmental Protection Agency, Ecology spokeswoman Colleen Kretz said.
An appeals court in Tacoma last year rejected Ecology's earlier position that groundwater-monitoring wells were unnecessary and impractical.
The department argued that testing fields was a better way to detect excess manure that might seep past plant roots and into groundwater. A three-judge panel discarded Ecology's expertise.
In response to the court ruling, Ecology initially proposed testing groundwater to document a problem before requiring farmers to drill wells.
The EPA pushed for stricter requirements. In the end, Ecology went straight to wells, skipping the study to confirm whether a problem exists.
Since each farm is different, any cost estimate for groundwater monitoring well would be a wide range and not be much use to individual producers, Kretz said.
"We recognize groundwater monitoring can be expensive for operations of all sizes," she said.
The other rule concerning to the dairy federation regards the build-up of phosphorous in manure-fertilized fields.
Originally, Ecology proposed balancing the "nutrients" in manure fertilizer with the yearly nutrient needs of a crop.
Responding to comments that it should be more specific, Ecology expanded "nutrients" into "nitrogen and phosphorous."
This will cause problems, Gordon said. Farmers "bank" phosphorous in fields to rotate in crops that need more phosphorous.
If the phosphorous isn't there to draw on, farmers will have to buy more commercial fertilizer or change rotation plans, he said. "It will wreak havoc on crop rotation."
As permit holders implement the requirements, "we are happy to work with them on how they can do this in a way that protects water quality and supports a productive farm," Kretz said.
The dairy federation hasn't decided yet whether to challenge the CAFO permit, Gordon said.
The first step would be appealing to the Pollution Control Hearings Board, an administrative panel that hears challenges to Ecology decisions.
