Ecology had previously rejected wells as unnecessary and impractical for checking whether manure was contaminating groundwater. The new requirement responds to a court ruling and comments from the Environmental Protection Agency, Ecology spokeswoman Colleen Kretz said.
CAFO is the acronym for a concentrated animal feeding operation.
Livestock operations that have spilled manure into water must get a CAFO permit. Statewide, 24 operations, mostly dairies, have CAFO permits. The CAFO rules are in addition to manure-control rules set by the state Department of Agriculture for all dairies.
CAFO rules are a battleground between the dairy industry and environmental organizations. An appeals court last year tipped the battle in favor of the environmental organizations.
A three-judge panel rejected Ecology's position, supported by the dairy industry, that testing fields fertilized with manure was a more timely and reliable way to detect excess nitrates seeping into groundwater.
The judges discounted Ecology's expertise and ordered the department to keep the soil tests, but add groundwater monitoring, too.
In response to the ruling, Ecology initially proposed that dairies with high levels of nitrates in the soil or with manure lagoons that need repairs be required to do a groundwater study.
The groundwater study could have then have led to Ecology requiring monitoring wells.
In the final rule, announced Wednesday, Ecology went straight to monitoring wells in "nitrate priority areas."
The areas were identified in a 2016 study. Just about any place in the state where there are dairies qualifies as a nitrate priority area.
Kretz said the earlier proposal apparently caused confusion, judging from comments the department received. The EPA also urged stricter monitoring of groundwater, she said.
The rule does not require a certain number of wells. Ecology will decide whether there are enough to make detecting contaminated water highly probable.
At least one well must be upgradient to test groundwater before it flows underneath the dairy.
Ecology did not analyze how much the wells and water-testing will cost dairies. Washington State Dairy Federation policy director Jay Gordon said the cost will be crushing for dairies.
Dairy farmers will have to keep testing records, including the name of the person who took the test, for five years and produce them at Ecology's request.
The CAFO permit also regulates fertilizing with manure, storing manure in lagoons and composting piles, disposing of dead animals and soil testing.
A farmer who violates CAFO rules could be fined $10,000 a day and imprisoned.
CAFO rules are intended to regulate larger operations. The threshold for dairies is 200 cows. Other thresholds include 750 pigs, 3,000 sheep and 9,000 chickens.
Ecology has the authority to require smaller-scale farmers get a CAFO permit if they are deemed a "significant contributor" to pollution.
John Stuhlmiller, hired as a consultant by five Farm Bureau county chapters, said he was satisfied by Ecology's promises that the rules won't be used to go after small farms.
"We have their assurances that that's not what they're thinking," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.