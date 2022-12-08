dairy cows

The Washington Department of Ecology has completed work on a new CAFO permit for some livestock and dairy operations.

Ecology had previously rejected wells as unnecessary and impractical for checking whether manure was contaminating groundwater. The new requirement responds to a court ruling and comments from the Environmental Protection Agency, Ecology spokeswoman Colleen Kretz said.

CAFO is the acronym for a concentrated animal feeding operation.

