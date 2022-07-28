In proposed rules that will apply to some dairies, the Washington Department of Ecology has embraced large riparian buffers, drawing criticism from the Washington State Dairy Federation.
Buffers, or "riparian management zones," would be one of four ways for dairies with CAFO permits to protect water.
Federation policy director Jay Gordon said no dairy will choose land-consuming buffers. He criticized Ecology for endorsing an option that he said has more political than scientific support.
"It's just this drumbeat to keep pushing these big, dumb buffers," he said.
Only dairies or other confined animal feeding operations where manure washed or seeped into water must have a CAFO permit. Currently, 24 operations have CAFO permits.
Permit terms add to regulations enforced by other agencies, such as the state Department of Agriculture. Ecology is updating the terms.
To prevent polluted runoff, CAFO permit holders can build berms, maintain 35-foot-wide strips of vegetation or not apply manure within 100 feet of water. Large buffers would be a new fourth option.
"These riparian buffers are a holistic approach to land and water management," Ecology permit writer Chelsea Morris said Tuesday at a public hearing.
"Not only are they meant to treat and trap manure coming from storm runoff, they also provide wildlife habitat and shade streams," she said.
Gordon said CAFO permits should stick to protecting water, rather than seeking to restore ecosystems. Buffers would take up too much land, particularly in Western Washington, for dairies to grow enough feed for their cows, he said.
"How do you dairy farm if you do that?" he said. "It's a suicide pill for a dairy farm."
Riparian buffers are politically charged. The Environmental Protection Agency has previously financed lobbying by tribes and environmental groups to impose 100-foot buffers in Washington. EPA pulled its support in 2016 when its role in funding "What's Upstream" billboards was publicized.
Gov. Jay Inslee this year proposed mandatory buffers. The bill would have authorized buffers equal to the tallest trees in an area, making buffers as wide as 250 feet a possibility. The bill stalled, and Inslee blamed indifference to salmon.
According to Ecology's proposal, the department would look to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reports for guidance on buffers.
Fish and Wildlife reports say riparian buffers have environmental benefits, but recommends against imposing uniform standards.
