More than 300 dairy farm families in Washington are taking their commitment to caring for the environment to the next level, joining with the U.S. dairy industry to achieve carbon neutrality or better by 2050.
“Every dairy farmer I know is 110 percent committed to taking care of their cows and their land. They would not be able to stay in business otherwise, and many of these farms have been in the family for multiple generations,” said Kimmi Devaney, spokeswoman for the Dairy Farmers of Washington.
“This announcement formalizes dairy farmers’ longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship and also provides a framework for future on-farm innovation related to water conservation, manure management, soil improvement and more,” she said.
The voluntary goals Washington dairy farmers are working to achieve align with the environmental goals of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. In addition to carbon neutrality, those goals include optimizing water usage, maximizing recycling and improving water quality through manure and nutrient management.
Mount Vernon dairy farmer Jason VanderKooy ships his milk to Darigold, which has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050.
His operation includes a methane digester, and his dairy’s manure and food waste from a dozen companies are turned into biogas to produce enough power for 750 homes.
In addition, manure from Skagit County dairies is allowing crop farmers to replace commercial fertilizer.
That fertilizer replacement and the digester operation are the two biggest things the dairy is doing to meet its carbon goals, he said.
“Public image is very, very important for dairy farmers. So I think anything we could do to show we’re doing our part would be appreciated,” he said.
He hopes that appreciation results in a partnership with the public on sustainability because those on-farm practices don’t come cheap. Farmers can’t afford those practices if they aren’t getting paid more for their milk, he said.
“The last thing we want to do is be stagnant or go backwards,” he said.
He’s reduced irrigation on his farm through changes in tillage practices, building soil health, planting different varieties of corn and grass and storing early-spring water in lagoons to use it for irrigation later in the season.
He’s also recycling water on the dairy and reducing energy usage by using water to cool milk and then storing it to feed cows, he said.
In Othello, Jill Smith and her husband, Richard, own and operate a 100% grass-fed organic dairy, where they bottle their milk and produce butter, yogurt and kefir.
“Everything we do on the farm and in our processing facility revolves around sustainability and improving the environment around us,” she said.
Dairies have different practices, but the dairy industry as a whole works toward sustainability, she said.
Water usage, recycling, manure management, water quality and soil health are all factors, and dairy farmers want to utilize resources as efficiently as possible, she said.
“I think we do take those seriously in the dairy industry,” she said.
Dairy farmers rely on healthy ground and healthy herds, and farmers are natural innovators. It will be interesting to see the strides made with new and more affordable technology, she said.