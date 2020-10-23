A just-released video showcases manure-scrubbing technology, as a dairy farmer and company executive water ski and plunge head-first into the 30 million-gallon manure lagoon at an Eastern Washington dairy.
The 1 minute, 19 second video was posted Thursday on social media sites, light-heartedly celebrating a three-year project to purify livestock waste at a 6,000-cow dairy in Grant County.
Dairyman Austin Allred and BioFiltro CEO Matias Sjogren glide over the lagoon's surface on water skis, though the wake is brown.
"It wasn't good. It wasn't bad," Allred said. "My skin is still soft."
BioFiltro, headquartered in Chile, installs wastewater treatment systems that rely on worms to eat manure solids, leaving relatively clean, though brownish, water.
It's one of several approaches Washington dairies have tested to treat manure and keep it from polluting groundwater.
"Very few technologies come along and deliver," said Russell Davis, president of Organix Inc., a Walla Walla company that represents BioFiltro in the region.
Allred said he told Matias three years ago that he wanted the lagoon to be clean enough for water skiers and ducks. Allred said ducks were on the lagoon the morning the video was shot.
The ducks aren't in the video, but Allred and Matias are shown loading water skis and a wakeboard in a pickup.
"Last day of summer, let's get on the water, Matias," says Allred. "Yeah, let's go," answers Sjogren.
The video was shot at Allred's Royal Dairy on Oct. 7. Towed by a vehicle running alongside the lagoon, Allred and Sjogren ski over the lagoon and ride jet skis.
At one point, they stand on the edge of the lagoon and dive in.
"I understand wastewater. I understand what's dangerous and what's not dangerous," Sjogren said Friday. "Jumping in a lagoon with solid manure, I'm not going to do that."
Filtering out the solids turned the manure lagoon into an irrigation pond, said Sjogren, who called it "tea water."
"It was not a ridiculous stunt to water ski," he said. "It was a way of showing people that we can do something with manure. It's not a poison. Hopefully, this will open the eyes of people."
The process also reduces the amount of methane, a greenhouse gas, a dairy emits, he said.
The video ends with Sjogren and Allred walking barefoot past cows toward the horizon. "I can't believe we just skied the lagoon. The power of cows and worms working together," Allred says.
Shortly after the video was posted Thursday, Allred was on a horse rounding up cows.
"I hope the video takes off," he said. "It puts a positive spin on illusions that a lot of people have that dairies are bad. They're not. They're part of the solution."