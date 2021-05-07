The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday on whether it's too late for a Central Washington dairy to void a 2013 deal aimed at reducing groundwater pollution in the Yakima Valley.
Cow Palace attorney Kent Krabill said the dairy didn't learn until 2019 that the Environmental Protection Agency had misled it about the strength of the science linking dairies to contaminated wells.
"This simply was not conduct we'd expect from the government," Krabill told the three-judge panel, meeting by video conference.
The EPA's attorney, Dan Pinkston, said the statue of limitations ran out long ago and that the lawsuit should be dismissed "without further ado."
He questioned claims that the EPA bluffed Cow Palace's sophisticated managers into signing the agreement by overstating the study's importance. "That is hard to believe," Pinkston said.
The suit stems from an EPA study in 2012 that found Yakima Valley dairies likely were contaminating wells with nitrates. Subsequently, Cow Palace and several other dairies agreed to extensive and expensive measures, such as lining manure lagoons as though they held toxic waste.
The Cow Palace, joined in the lawsuit by the Washington State Dairy Federation, claims the EPA misrepresented the study as "influential," an official classification reserved for science that has undergone a high level of review by scientists from outside the agency.
Krabill said the EPA didn't meet those peer-review standards. The dairy learned in early 2019 that EPA had classified the study as "other," requiring a lower level of scientific scrutiny.
"The peer review was not done," Krabill told judges. "A partial peer review was done."
Cow Palace owner Adam Dolsen has declared in a court filing that EPA told him the study was "influential." The dairy negotiated an agreement believing the study could be used against it, he said.
Pinkston said the classification — "influential" or "other" — didn't change the study's validity.
EPA circulated a preliminary report for public comment. Pinkston said that if the dairy found the study inconclusive, it "could easily" have refused to sign an agreement and dared the EPA to "come after me."
The EPA also challenged the dairy federation's right to participate in the suit.
The federation has no standing to sue because it didn't sign an agreement and didn't have liability for contaminated groundwater in the Yakima Valley, the agency argues.
The federation argues Washington's dairy industry in general has a stake in the outcome.
The court did not rule after the hearing.
A different three-judge panel in August issued a one-page order denying EPA's written motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The order, however, allowed the EPA to renew the motion and make an oral argument.