Northwest Washington dairies are facing a feed crisis as grain supplies remain disrupted a week after flooding closed a mill and rail line in Whatcom County, according to the dairy industry's trade association.
The Washington State Dairy Federation said many farms have enough feed for only one or two days. Federation director Dan Wood estimated Monday that perhaps 30 to 50 cows drowned.
"There was not a huge mortality, but we could have more losses depending on what happens with the feed crisis," he said. "There are a lot of things to fix all at once to get things back together."
The flood interrupted a network that brings feed to dairies throughout Western Washington. The dairy federation estimated as many as 100,000 cows between Canada and southwest Washington could be affected.
EPL Feed in Sumas, near the Canadian border, was reportedly flooded by 3 feet of water, damaging pumps and the electrical system. The company was looking for replacement parts across the country, according to the dairy federation.
The company provides the majority of feed to dairies in Western Washington, said Fred Likkel, executive director of Whatcom Family Farmers. Another major supplier in Whatcom County can replace some of that, but not all, he said.
EPL has not said when it expects to reopen. Efforts to contact the company Monday were unsuccessful.
Floods also closed the BNSF Railway mainline between Sumas in Whatcom County and Burlington in Skagit County, a key route for delivering feed. BNFS has not estimated when the line will reopen.
BNSF said in an update Saturday that closed rail lines in Canada were disrupting cross-border service. Washington dairies buy canola from Canada.
Likkel said dairies are hunting for alternatives. "There are probably 50 to 60 farms all scrambling and making phone calls," he said.
To the north, floods were more damaging to Canadian farmers. "They've been calling for feed, and we can't provide it," Likkel said.
Even for dairies that find feed, deliveries are being delayed. Flooding closed roads, forcing detours that take many hours, Likkel said.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday waived motor carrier rules to allow truck drivers to work longer hours to deliver feed to dairies. Dairies still face a shortage of drivers and trailers to haul feed in, Likkel said.
The dairy federation has set up an emergency fund. Herds may need to be replaced later, but the immediate problem is feed, drivers and trailers, and repairing and cleaning up flood damage, according to the federation.