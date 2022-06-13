The Washington State Board of Health passed a rule on animal waste June 8 that one board member said health officials can use if the Department of Agriculture fails to act on complaints about dairies.
The rule will prohibit pet and livestock waste from becoming a nuisance. Board policy adviser Stuart Glasoe said the rule shouldn't affect dairies, which are regulated by several other state laws.
Dr. Bob Lutz, the Asotin County public health officer and one of 10 board members, said those laws are "challenging to enforce" and cited the state's Dairy Nutrient Management Act as an example.
"There's a Dairy (Nutrient) Management program that is overseen by the Department of Agriculture, and farmers are required to have plans and yet the act doesn't necessarily require the plans to be enacted or followed," he said.
Lutz said the new rule will let health officials intervene against dairies and other commercial livestock operations if state agencies say, "Hey, everybody is following the law."
"This is really looking at providing local health authorities the requirements they need, the authority they need," Lutz said.
The board unanimously approved the rule. An effective date has not been set.
The board's staff has been working on the rule on-and-off since 2009. It will revise an old law that required horse owners in the city to keep stables clean.
The Washington State Dairy Federation opposed the updated rule, saying it was unnecessary.
The agriculture department said in written comments to the health board that it was concerned about a "new layer of regulatory actions."
Glasoe, who wrote the rule, sought to distance it from commercial agriculture.
The rule acknowledges that dairies already operate under "more stringent standards." It is not, Glasoe said, "the rollout of a new regulatory effort."
"I don't see anything here that would change what's happening on a regulated operation," he said. "This is a backstop for bad problems and bad actors."
The agriculture department's comments stressed that the department and conservation districts work with dairies to prevent pollution and described the industry as "highly cooperative."
"I was not encouraged by it," Lutz said Friday in an interview. If state agencies don't address nuisances, "then it falls back on us," he said.
Dairies are required to have manure-management plans. The agriculture department doesn't fine diaries for not following a plan, but dairies are fined if they pollute.
In an email Friday, agriculture department policy adviser Kelly McLain said the manure-management plans go "far beyond" the requirements in the health board's rule.
At last week's meeting, Lutz also criticized permits issued by the Department of Ecology to confined animal feeding operations as not doing enough to prevent pollution.
He blamed pollution in the Hangman Creek watershed in Spokane on manure from lagoons and pastures seeping into groundwater.
There are no dairies or confined animal operations in the watershed, according to the agriculture department.