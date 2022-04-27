The U.S. Trade Representative is combatting the European Union’s aggressive attempts to monopolize common food names such as “bologna” and “asiago” using geographic indications — known by the initials GI — within its borders and beyond.
The EU continues to attempt to restrict those common names to products made only in the EU and pressure other countries to accept those terms in trade agreements.
“The EU GI agenda remains highly concerning because it significantly undermines trademarks held by U.S. producers and imposes barriers on market access for U.S.-made goods that rely on the use of common names such as parmesan and feta,” the agency said in its “Special 301 Report” released on Wednesday.
The annual report outlines global challenges on intellectual property rights and describes the EU’s campaign to eliminate competition by restricting the use of generic food and beverage terms for products produced around the world.
The EU's GI system impairs the scope of trademark protection, including exclusive rights in registered trademarks that pre-date the protection of a GI, the agency said.
“The EU GI system undermines trademark protection and may results in consumer confusion to the extent that it permits the registration and protection of GIs that are confusingly similar to prior trademarks,” the report said.
The EU's GI system and strategy also adversely affects access for U.S. and other producers in the EU market and other export markets, the agency said.
The Consortium for Common Food Names whole-heartedly agrees with the USTR about the harm imposed by the EU’s restriction of generic food and beverage terms, said Jaime Castaneda, executive director of the consortium.
“USTR’s Special 301 report should serve as a foundation upon which the administration can build a more proactive and focused global campaign of its own to counteract the EU’s long-running efforts,” he said.
“U.S. farmers and food producers, and others around the world, deserve the chance to compete fairly in export markets,” he said.
Trade barriers like bans on the use of common cheese names have profound consequences for the entire American dairy industry, said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of U.S. Dairy Export Council.
“U.S. dairy farmers and cheesemakers only want a fair shot at sharing their high-quality, sustainably produced products with consumers around the globe, she said.
“By doubling down on combating global restrictions on the sale of common name products, USTR can defend opportunities for American-made products internationally and the jobs they support here at home,” she said.
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said “the U.S. government has accurately diagnosed the EU’s deliberate global strategy of cloaking nontariff trade barriers as ‘GIs’ so that it doesn’t have to compete head-to-head in common product categories with U.S. food producers.”
By deploying all of the tools at its disposal the administration can take strong action to establish concrete market-access protections with trading partners around the world, he said.