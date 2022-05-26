The Biden administration has initiated a second dispute under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to address Canada’s restrictions on market access for U.S. dairy products.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday requested dispute settlement consultations with the Canadian government concerning Canada’s ongoing refusal to meet its trade obligations regarding the allocation of tariff-rate quotas, known as TRQs.
A TRQ applies a preferential rate to a predetermined quantity of imports. Any imports above that quantity are subject to significantly higher tariffs.
The U.S. is challenging Canada’s allocation measures that deny access to eligible applicants, including Canadian retailers, foodservice operators and other importers
The U.S. is also challenging Canada’s failure to fully allocate its annual dairy TRQs and instead parceling out a few months’ quota at a time.
U.S. dairy has argued that Canada reserves the bulk of TRQ access for Canadian dairy processors, which have little incentive to import competing U.S. product.
The U.S. prevailed in its first dispute settlement in January, with a dispute resolution panel finding Canada’s dairy TRQ system violates the terms of USMCA.
In response, Canada issued a new TRQ proposal in March. But that proposal included only inconsequential changes, and Canada’s implementation measures and other actions moved Canada farther from full compliance with its USMCA obligations.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Milk Producers Federation have been engaged in the issue and earlier this month called on the U.S. government to levy retaliatory tariffs against Canada. The groups applauded the Biden administration’s initiation of a second dispute panel.
“USTR and USDA have shown dogged determination to uphold USMCA despite Ottawa’s clear refusal to engage in real reform to come into compliance with the agreement,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Dairy farmers and processors appreciate the clear bipartisan commitment from both the administration and Congress for enforcing the USMCA and insisting on getting the full export benefits, she said.
“If we allow Canada to simply ignore its clear obligations, it will set a dangerous and damaging precedent for future trade disputes that will reach far beyond the millions of jobs supported by the American dairy industry,” she said.
Canada’s updated TRQ system continues to block key stakeholders in the Canadian food and agriculture sector, including retailers, from accessing the TRQs, the groups said.
Canada’s allocation method provides inequitable advantages to that nation's dairy processors and fails to employ good regulatory practices to encourage effective use of the TRQs allocated to a given company, they said.
“Prime Minister Trudeau regularly pledges Canada supports a rules-based global order built on cooperation and partnership, yet Canada continues to flout these trade commitments and plays games rather than meet its signed treaty commitments,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of National Milk Producers Federation.
Dairy farmers appreciate USTR’s continued dedication to aggressively pursuing the full market access expansion into the Canadian market that USMCA was intended to deliver, he said.
But given Canada’s history of persistent violations and the high likelihood Ottawa will again disregard its USMCA obligations, USTR and USDA must be prepared to deploy the strongest-possible retaliatory measures should this “whack-a-mole” approach continue, he said.
“Canada’s actions must have consequences,” he said.
If the U.S. and Canada aren’t able to resolve U.S. concerns through consultation, the U.S. may request the establishment of a second dispute panel under USMCA, USTR said.