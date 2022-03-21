The USDA will subsidize the export of farm goods from the Port of Seattle, providing relief to agricultural exporters who have seen costs increase because of trucking and shipping delays.
Agricultural exporters who stage containers at a 49-acre site near Terminal 46 will be eligible for reimbursements of $200 per dry container and $400 per refrigerated container, the USDA announced.
The money will help pay for storing and moving the containers. Farm Service Agency will publish details in the coming weeks on how exporters can apply for payments, according to the USDA.
Agricultural exporters report being frustrated as shippers leave U.S. West Coast ports quickly to go back and get more Asian-made consumer goods. U.S. farm goods, meanwhile, are left behind, while overseas customers wait.
Anderson Hay and Grain Co. CEO and President Mark Anderson said the subsidy and near-terminal staging should help. He said his port-related costs have risen by 75% to 100% as disruptions mount.
Delays in exporting goods threaten the U.S. agricultural's reputation for reliability, he said. Positioning loaded containers near the terminal should help exporters meet ever-changing ship schedules, he said.
"I think we'll have to see how it will play out," Anderson said. "It's great the USDA is seeing the need to step up.
"The global ocean movement of cargo is like a Swiss watch. Right now, it's out of balance," he said.
The Northwest Seaport Alliance, made up of the Seattle and Tacoma ports, opened the off-dock site last May for all types of goods waiting to be export.
The Alliance hopes to extend the USDA subsidies to farm goods exported from the Port of Tacoma, ports spokeswoman Melanie Stambaugh said. "We certainly have the ability to expand it to Tacoma," she said.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and USDA Under Secretary Jenny Moffitt toured the Seattle site Friday.
The 49-acre site — four stoplights from Interstate 90 — will position containers to catch ships at short notice, Cantwell said.
"Our growers came to us with a problem," she said. "A container would be scheduled to go out on Tuesday, and they'd get a call on Friday night, saying it's going on Sunday instead.
"When they have to move that product all the way across the state, there just isn't enough time," she said.
Idaho pea, lentil and garbanzo bean processor Bert Brocke joined Cantwell at the press conference. "This is exactly what we need," he said.
In an interview, Brocke said he once exported about 40 containers a week through the Seattle port. He said he's now down to about five, "on a good week."
He said he's had to send products by rail to Houston to get them to customers in Europe and South America because he can no longer export to those continents through Seattle.
"It's working, but it's extremely expensive," he said.
The USDA announced a similar partnership with the Port of Oakland in January. The National Milk Producers Federation and U.S. Dairy Export Council issued a statement Friday praising the opening of the additional site in Seattle.
U.S. Department of Transportation supply-chain report last month said the world probably has enough shipping containers, but too many are going unused.
Rates for shipping loaded containers from Asia to the U.S. West Coast were 19 times higher in the fall of 2021 than in the fall of 2019, pre-pandemic, according to the report.
Shipping lines make a rapid return to pick up more goods in Asia to take advantage of the high shipping rates, rather wait than to be loaded with U.S. exports, according to the report.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent a letter to 12 shipping companies in December complaining that fewer containers were available for agricultural commodities.