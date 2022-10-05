USDA logo

The University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive a USDA grant of up to $55 million to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices.

The university’s project — Climate-Smart Commodities for Idaho: A Public-Private Tribal Partnership — is among 70 awarded nationwide in the up to $2.8 billion first pool of USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grants.

