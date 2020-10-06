USDA and the federal Food and Drug Administration have signed a memorandum of understanding to leverage the collective strengths of the agencies to support the export of U.S. dairy products.
Both agencies play critical roles in facilitating foreign sales of U.S. dairy products, and the MOU outlines a framework to work together to address the growing challenges those exports face.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation worked with both agencies to advance a new approach to collaboration in facilitating dairy exports.
“The challenges vary from year to year and market to market,” said Shawna Morris, vice president of trade policy for USDEC and NMPF.
“One we’ve grappled with a number of times over the past few years, and that remains a recurrent issue, are countries shifting dairy certification demands,” she said.
USDA is the lead agency on issuing sanitary certificates and negotiates with foreign countries on certifications to meet their importing requirements. FDA engages with foreign authorities as needed on food-safety matters and provides oversight to more than 6,000 firms that produce dairy products.
Another non-tariff issue is listing requirements for dairy plants, and there’s been a proliferation of that barrier across a few different markets over the past few years, Morris said.
Some countries require either their government officials or the U.S. government to develop a list of dairy facilities or plants that are authorized to ship to that market. The requirements for the lists of authorized facilities vary country to country, she said.
They can at times require negotiations between the U.S. government and the importing government to straighten things out, provide information, ensure that the mandates are reasonable and allow trade to flow, she said.
“Sometimes those issues fall into the ‘trade barrier resolution’ side of things, and sometimes they relate to questions about what our competent authorities do in the U.S. and how the U.S. government is certain that plants are following relevant food safety regulations,” she said.
“It’s a good example of the type of issue that’s traditionally cut across the agencies and will benefit from the new MOU’s goal of streamlining how these two key agencies can most effectively work together to resolve U.S. dairy export challenges,” she said.
Foreign competitors are making advances in international dairy markets, making efforts to expand overseas opportunities for U.S. dairy critical to the long-term health of U.S. dairy farmers and processors, according to USDEC and NMPF.
“This MOU will help our industry continue to grow in an increasingly competitive global environment,” Tom Vilsack, USDEC president and CEO, said in a press release.
The new partnership ensures USDA and FDA are working together in the most effective way possible to lower barriers for dairy exports, Jim Mulhern, NMPF president and CEO, said.
“Increasing U.S. dairy exports will strengthen the health of our farmers and rural communities, which is more important than ever as America’s dairy industry faces new and unprecedented challenges,” he said.