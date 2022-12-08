National Milk welcomes improvements to MPP (copy)

USDA is accepting signups for Dairy Margin Coverage.

 Capital Press File

USDA is extending the deadline to sign up for 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage and Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage until Jan. 31. The original deadline was Dec. 7.

“We recognize this is a busy time of year with many competing priorities, so we’ve extended the DMC enrollment deadline to ensure every producer who wants coverage for 2023 has the opportunity to enroll in the program,” said Zach Ducheneaux, Farm Service Agency administrator.

