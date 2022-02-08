USDA has extended the deadline to enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage and Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage to March 25 for 2022.
The original deadline was Feb. 18.
USDA expanded the DMC program to allow dairy producers to enroll supplemental production. The agency has also improved feed cost calculations.
Nearly 9,000 dairies, about 55% of the national total, have already enrolled. In 2021, enrolled dairy farmers received a total of $1.2 billion.
The supplemental DMC will provide $580 million to help small and mid-sized producers who increased production over the last few years but were not able to enroll the additional production Now they will be able to retroactively receive payments for that supplemental production for 2021.
It will require a revision to a producer’s 2021 contract and must occur before enrollment in DMC for 2022. Eligible dairy operation with less than 5 million pounds of established production history can enroll supplemental pounds based on a formula using 2019 actual milk marketings.
DMC covers the margin between feed costs and milk prices between $4 and $9.50 a hundredweight of milk.
USDA has also changed the feed cost formula to better reflect the actual cost for premium quality alfalfa hay. It will calculate payments using 100% premium alfalfa rather than 50%. USDA will make retroactive payments to producers based on the new formula to January 2020.
