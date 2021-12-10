Enrollment in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2022 will run from Dec. 13 to Feb. 18, and USDA has expanded the program to allow dairy producers to include supplemental production. The agency has also improved feed cost calculations.
The supplemental DMC will provide $580 million to help small- and medium-scale producers who increased production over the years but were not able to enroll the additional production.
Now they will be able to retroactively receive payments for that supplemental production for 2021.
It will require a revision to a producer’s 2021 contract and must occur before enrollment in DMC for 2022.
The supplemental DMC payments are limited to production of less than 5 million pounds of milk annually.
DMC covers the margin between feed costs and milk prices at insured levels between $4 and $9.50 a hundredweight of milk.
USDA is also changing the feed cost formula to better reflect the actual cost for premium quality alfalfa hay. It will calculate payments using 100% premium alfalfa rather than 50%. USDA will make retroactive payments to producers based on the new formula to January 2020.
The National Milk Producers Federation said the enhancements will make the program even more valuable to producers seeking protection against unforeseen market risks.
“Signing up for DMC, which offers cost-effective margin protection for small and medium-sized producers as well as inexpensive catastrophic coverage for larger dairies, is a no-brainer for 2022,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.
“This year has illustrated just how valuable this program is for those producers that can take advantage of it, and DMC will once again be an essential part of many farmers’ risk management in the coming year,” he said.
USDA expects to pay out $1.1 billion in DMC payments for 2021, including $106.4 million in California, $22.7 million in Idaho, $21.7 million in Washington and $12.3 million in Oregon.
The Midwest Dairy Coalition said the supplemental program has been long anticipated.
“Expansion of this safety net program will ensure it can bring much-needed help to dairy farm families,” said Steve Etka, the coalition’s spokesperson.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.