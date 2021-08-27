USDA is building on its Milk Donation Reimbursement Program with a new program to help expand partnerships between dairy organizations and food banks to provide products to food-insecure households.
The Dairy Donation Program provides one-time funding of $400 million to reimburse dairy farmers, cooperatives and processors to help offset the costs associated with processing and donating dairy products, USDA announced.
Unlike the Milk Donation Reimbursement Program — which only applied to fluid milk donations — the new program also includes dairy products such as cheese and yogurt. In addition, it helps offset some of the costs of manufacturing and transportation, which the fluid milk program does not provide.
Dairy organizations have eagerly awaited details of the program and commended USDA for supporting the industry’s continued efforts to address hunger and food insecurity.
“This important program will help dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own to do what they do best: feed families nationwide,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of National Food Producers Federation.
“Dairy stakeholders are eager to enhance their partnerships with food bank and other distributors to provide dairy products to those experiencing food insecurity, which the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated,” he said.
NMPF worked closely with USDA to ensure the program addressed additional costs such as processing and transportation, as well as other elements that make the program more viable. The provision covering the cost of processing is a significant enhancement from the previous program, it said.
NMPF will continue to work with Congress to secure additional funding for the program in the future, Mulhern said.
Since the start of the pandemic, U.S. dairy producers and dairy food companies have led efforts to feed the hungry and support struggling communities, said Michael Dykes, president and CEO of International Dairy Foods Association.
USDA’s Dairy Donation Program is providing the industry with one more tool to reach Americans in need, while ensuring a fair market value for donated products for dairy food producers, he said.
“The dairy industry welcomes the opportunity to continue to partner with nonprofits, charities and other organizations working to combat hunger and nutrition insecurity,” he said.
Congress directed USDA to develop the program in December through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to facilitate dairy product donations and reduce food waste.
Dairy farmers, cooperatives or processors that purchase fresh milk or bulk dairy products to process into retail-packaged dairy products and meet other requirements are eligible to participate.
Those eligible dairy organizations will partner with nonprofit organizations that distribute food to individuals and families in need. Those partnerships can apply for and receive reimbursement related to eligible dairy product donations since Jan. 1, 2020.
The program is part of USDA's broader $6 billion plan to expand assistance to more producers using discretionary funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act and other funding that went unspent by the Trump administration.