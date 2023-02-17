SM bansen4.jpg

A dairy cow at Jon Bansen’s Organic Valley farm in Oregon.

 Organic Valley

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal assistance is coming for organic dairy farmers as the industry contends with skyrocketing feed prices. 

The USDA approved up to $100 million in January to create the new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program, which will help eligible producers cover a portion of their estimated marketing costs for 2023. 

