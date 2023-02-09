University of Idaho donation

From left are Averi and Kody Moon; Colton Moon; University of Idaho President C. Scott Green; Darin Moon, CEO of Redox Bio-Nutrients; Valerie Moon; and Michael Parrella, dean of the university's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Redox has donated $500,000 to the university's new Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as CAFE.

 University of Idaho

Redox Bio-Nutrients based in Burley, Idaho, has donated $500,000 to the University of Idaho's new Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as CAFE.

The company’s financial commitment is the latest support for the $45 million project, which, when completed, will be the nation’s largest research dairy and will have many other components to foster scientific research, agricultural sustainability and consumer education.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you