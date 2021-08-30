The University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences has selected four students as its next class of Chobani Scholars.
The high school graduates receive $20,000 each from Chobani to support their four-year degree. This is the third year in a row that Chobani has funded the grants.
All four of this year’s students are from the Magic Valley in south-central Idaho, where Chobani operates a yogurt plant. The students are majoring in animal, veterinary and food sciences at CALS and will pursue a variety of careers as the next generation of Idaho dairy professionals.
Their career ambitions include helping to improve the public’s understanding of the dairy industry’s sustainability and animal well-being practices, the university said in a press release.
“The future of dairy matters to us and one of the best ways to help Idaho farmers is to equip tomorrow’s dairy leaders with the tools they need to thrive,” said Peter McGuinness, president and COO of Chobani.
“The Chobani Scholars program is one way that Chobani is investing in the future of dairy in our home states,” he said.
“We are excited to welcome the next group of four outstanding young people to the Chobani Scholars program and to the U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences,” said Michael Parrella, CALS dean.
The Chobani Scholars program was established at the University of Idaho in 2018. The scholarships are for Idaho students with family connections to dairy farming and who intend to pursue a career in the dairy farming industry. In addition to the scholarship, the Chobani Scholars will also have an opportunity to intern with Chobani during their college careers.
The 2021 Chobani Scholars:
• Reina Elkin graduated from Buhl High School and plans to major in pre-veterinary science.
“I want a career in the ag industry because I’m fascinated by the opportunities that are available for women especially. I plan to use my degree to develop my knowledge in pursuing a career as a veterinarian, she said.”
• Juan Jaquez graduated from Minico High School in Rupert and plans to major in pre-veterinary science.
“I know that dairy farms have a huge place in the economy of Idaho. This is why I want to become a veterinarian because I will help farmers have healthy cows to grow Idaho’s economy,” he said.
• Ariana Olmos graduated from Minico High School in Rupert and plans to major in pre-veterinary science.
“I would like a career in dairy farming because it’s part of a huge industry in southern Idaho and I would like to come back and help communities here. These opportunities will lead me to have real world experiences,” she said.
• Avrie Ottley graduated from Burley High School and plans to major in dairy science.
“Obtaining a degree will give me more opportunities for a higher-paying job, better positions and a stronger understanding of the agricultural workforce,” she said.