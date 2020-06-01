A team of researchers from Washington State University, University of Idaho, University of California-Davis and South Dakota State University have developed a set of surveys to better understand the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on dairy farms.
The information will allow the team to evaluate the current situation and develop extension programs to mitigate the risks and economic impacts for dairy producers. It will also provide preliminary information the team can include in a grant proposal to get funding from USDA to help the dairy industry address COVID-19 issues.
In mid-April, USDA added a priority for proposals for rapid response to COVID-19 across agricultural systems in its competitive grants program, John Wenz, DVM, with Washington State University, said.
The team’s focus is on mitigating risk to dairy famers’ and workers’ health and preventing the spread of the virus.
Even if the team is not awarded funding, “we want to find out what’s going on out there so we can be better informed to help,” he said.
In the teams’ preliminary survey, 92% of dairy producers said they had the information they needed on mitigating risk and more than half had done some worker training. Of workers, 75% thought they had enough information and had received some training, but often that training was limited to posters, he said.
The team’s project summary states researchers have identified a critical need to design and disseminate bi-lingual, worker-directed health and safety training to reduce the spread of the virus at the workplace and in the community.
The universities will still work with dairy producers but also want to directly communicate and better engage with farm workers. Typically printed information is translated to Spanish for Hispanic workers to read. But the team wants to develop more engaging videos in Spanish that are more impactful and get workers’ attention, he said.
The team is developing a website (STOPCOVIDdairy.com) for all relevant materials and videos, he said.
Input from all stakeholders is critical and urgent, he said.
The three surveys are aimed at dairy producers, dairy farm workers and allied industry. All responses are anonymous, and the worker survey is available in English and Spanish. The surveys will be available until July 31 and only take about 10 minutes to complete.
The surveys are available at:
Workers and mid-managers survey
https://ucdavis.co1.qualtrics.com/j…/form/SV_czN1s3rjp9FaAHb
Dairy producers and top managers survey
https://wsu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d7gA0pfFiIjeRs9
Allied industry professionals survey
https://wsu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3Jn5tx9KnPNE2nr
The research team will also start mailings to dairy producers and form focus groups with dairy producers and workers.