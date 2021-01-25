In last year’s address at the Dairy Forum, International Dairy Foods President and CEO Michael Dykes said the industry would see more change in the next five years than it did in the last 15 years.
“Oh my goodness, I had no idea what we would encounter during the year 2020, but we have certainly seen change,” he said during the virtual Dairy Forum 2021.
The pace of change has been "unbelievable," and he’s proud of every sector in the supply chain for how it responded to the challenges, he said.
“During this 2020, during this pandemic, everyone has stepped up. Everyone has given a little extra, and we’ve all made some unbelievable things happen during 2020,” he said.
The focus was on keeping the supply chain intact, taking care of producers and processors and making sure food was available for the less fortunate.
“All of the leaders across IDFA and National Milk Producers Federation came together with one goal in mind — what was in the best interest of this dairy industry collectively. We made a difference, a big difference,” he said.
Worker safety at processing plants was paramount. After taking care of workers, keeping the supply chain intact was the next job.
The two dairy organizations developed a plan and came out early with it to help the industry survive.
“We came out unified, and I think it goes to show you when an industry sector is unified and with clear requests, we can make some amazing things happen, and we did that,” he said.
The effort resulted in government payments to producers and recourse loans for processors, he said.
“And most importantly, we wanted to make sure that people were fed and that dairy products were continuing to be consumed,” he said.
That resulted in about $6 billion in government food boxes with 133 million boxes delivered, he said.
“That’s a lot of food to a lot of people,” he said.
It also resulted in $250 million to $300 million in Section 32 purchases, school meal programs, dairy’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and labeling flexibility in rerouting foodservice food to retail, he said.
All of those were things the two organizations were working on early, he said.
“Our dairy industry I think ends 2020 in pretty good shape and far better than any of us would have guessed back in April, May, June,” he said.
As for what’s ahead, member processors are focused on growth and increasing profits. Producers are increasing milk supply, which is up 3% year over year, with more cows and more production per cow.
But there are challenges. Commercial demand for dairy products is a little wobbly, the country is still in lockdowns so foodservice is questionable, exports are mixed with the top U.S. dairy customer, Mexico, battling a weak economy, and there are some transportation issues at some foreign ports, he said.
One of the biggest questions is what is going to happen to U.S. demand once the government food boxes end.
And U.S. government payments in 2020 were about 40% of net farm income, he said.
“So we’ve got some significant challenges that lie ahead,” he said.