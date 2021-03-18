Chicago-based fairlife LLC has opened a new 300,000-square-foot production and distribution facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
The facility boasts advanced manufacturing technologies and equipment to enable continued growth more efficiently, while supporting the increased demand for fairlife products, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
The company, a unit of Coca-Cola Co., produces ultra-filtered milk and other products.
“With cases now rolling off the line in Goodyear, today is an exciting day for fairlife and the consumers who love our products,” said Neil Betteridge, fairlife senior vice president of global manufacturing.
“This new state-of-the-art facility allows us to significantly increase our production capabilities in the West region and beyond while also bringing hundreds of jobs to Arizonians,” he said.
In addition to the more than 100 positions already filled at the Goodyear facility, fairlife has also partnered with United Dairymen of Arizona to buy milk from numerous dairy farmers in the West Valley.
“With shared values of animal care and great nutrition, our partnership with the UDA has been a seamless and enjoyable part of opening this new plant in beautiful Arizona,” Betteridge said.
The new plant will manufacture nearly all products in the fairlife portfolio.