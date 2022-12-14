The University of Idaho plans to ask the 2023 Legislature to fund three key jobs for its new Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment dairy research facility.

The new jobs are in addition to the three that lawmakers approved in 2022, said Michael Parrella, dean of UI’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you