University of Idaho Extension plans agricultural market-outlook seminars from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10-12 at three sites.
Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar sessions are slated Dec. 10 at Bonneville County Fairgrounds, 1542 E. 73rd S., Idaho Falls; Dec. 11 at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd St. N., Burley; and Dec. 12 at UI Research and Extension, 1904 E. Chicago St., Building 1902, Caldwell.
“It has been a tight-margin year for farmers across Idaho,” UI Extension Ag Economist Ben Eborn said. “There haven’t been a lot of really bright spots where farmers are making a lot of money on a certain commodity or class of livestock.”
Producers historically succeeded in the long run based mainly on having solid business practices, he said. “Nowadays, with all of the price volatility we face, marketing has to become a main priority.”
The seminars aim to help producers make decisions, Eborn said. Speakers are expected to discuss current supply and demand, anticipated market conditions, and challenges and opportunities.
Scheduled presenters and topics include Riley Griffin, Northwest Farm Credit Services, global ag economy; Garth Taylor, UI, Idaho ag economy; Troy Lindquist, National Weather Service; Terrell Sorenson, UI, water supply; Ashlee Westerhold, UI, input costs; John Hogge, UI, grain; Reed Findlay and Steve Hines, both UI, hay and silage; Rick Naerebout, Idaho Dairy Association; Gina Greenway, College of Idaho, onion industry; Bruce Huffaker, North American Potato Market News; and Les Nunn and Joel Packham, both UI, beef.
A $30 fee includes seminar materials and lunch. RSVP by Dec. 4 to Eborn at 208-847-0344 or beborn@uidaho.edu.