Inflation, tight labor and water-supply uncertainty are among challenges Idaho agricultural producers will continue to face in 2023, though the sector remains well positioned overall in the state.
On the plus side, labor pressure may ease a bit, export demand should remain good, and opportunities based on scale and efficiency gains remain, University of Idaho officials said in opening a three-day outlook seminar Dec. 13.
Crop, livestock and dairy producers this year posted strong results that had a big impact on the state’s economy, agricultural economist Garth Taylor said.
Producers next year can expect continued impacts from inflation and, in the state’s big dairy sector, lower prices and flat production, agricultural economist Garth Taylor said.
But most producers remain optimistic, he said.
“Leading indicators are very strong,” Taylor said, including land prices and dairy cow headcounts. And exports should be good despite the strong dollar.
In international markets, U.S. producers can expect slower growth and reduced trade along with ongoing supply chain risks, ag economist Rita Du said. Other challenges include varied growth rates and currency exchange rates among countries. Much of Idaho’s export volume goes to Canada and Mexico, an advantage for stability.
The labor market will be tight in 2023, but less so than in recent years, UI Extension crop economist Pat Hatzenbuehler said. In light of rising interest rates and high prices, it will be an opportune year to experiment with labor-saving technology ahead of any larger-scale investment.
As for water supply, snowpack is above average for the Oct. 1 water year after a dry first few weeks and storms since. Challenges — in addition to yet-to-be seen results in the first few months of 2023 — include below-average reservoir levels, some dry soils, demand-driving population growth and assorted higher expenses for irrigation companies, said Terrell Sorenson, UI Power County Extension educator.
Drought eased during much of this year, increased in late summer and recently leveled off thanks to mountain snowpack, said UI’s Russ Qualls, state climatologist. Forecasts call for a winter that is colder and wetter than average, followed by above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation from late spring into fall.
Idaho farm cash receipts are expected to be up 28% this year to about $11 billion, a record, Taylor said. Higher prices, efficiency gains driven by scale and technology, and strong exports are among factors. Big contributors include milk at 38% of receipts, cattle and calves at 17% and potatoes at 12%.
Cash receipts in the past 25 years grew by about 50% nationwide, 90% in Idaho and 290% in the state’s dairy industry — which grew substantially over the period and remains in good position to keep growing, he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.