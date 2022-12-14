Inflation, tight labor and water-supply uncertainty are among challenges Idaho agricultural producers will continue to face in 2023, though the sector remains well positioned overall in the state.

On the plus side, labor pressure may ease a bit, export demand should remain good, and opportunities based on scale and efficiency gains remain, University of Idaho officials said in opening a three-day outlook seminar Dec. 13.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you