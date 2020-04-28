Uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 shutdowns have slowed the pace of some donations to University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences building projects, the dean says.
Dean Michael Parrella, however, remains confident that funding campaigns will succeed for the dairy- and agronomy-focused Center for Food, Agriculture and the Environment — known by the acronym CAFE — in the state’s south-central region and the Vandal Brand Meats meat-science center on the Moscow campus.
The fund-raising part of an effort to expand the Parma Research and Extension Center, which will also seek state funding, is nearing its goal, he said.
“This is a partnership, and we are doing this all for agriculture in Idaho,” Parrella said. “Things may slow down, such as pledges, and take more time. That’s perfectly understandable. We want to continue to work with stakeholders to keep this momentum and keep this moving.”
Jim Miller, CALS director of development and capital projects, said the CAFE and Vandal Brand Meats campaigns have raised about half their targeted amounts.
The $3 million Parma campaign has about $2.7 million in hand, and additional funding will be sought from the state to bring the total to $7 million.
“Nothing has been pulled,” he said, referring to pledges. “We still have very strong support for the projects.”
Donations from corporations are moving forward mostly as usual, Miller said. Commodity commissions are cautiously optimistic as they analyze projects and pledges closely. Individual donors “are cautious as they look at the outcome of the economy and what transpires.”
“Overall, it is positive as far as continued support for the projects,” he said. “We see some potential delays, but nothing catastrophic or derailing at this point.”
Parrella said CAFE is poised to “take advantage of funding at a different level” such as USDA agency partnerships. “For us to be competitive or have a narrative to get the federal people excited, we need to have things moving forward.”
Parrella remains in frequent contact with stakeholders including commodity commissions that fund research and related facilities.
UI’s nine agricultural research and extension centers “are considered essential, as are basically everyone carrying on research,” he said.
Multi-year projects that can’t be halted midstream comprise most work at the centers. Headcount hasn’t changed to date, though more staff rotate on- and off-site recently.
The college is expected to provide research and information for the state’s agriculture sector broadly, irrespective of research funding by individual sectors.
Interacting with stakeholders will be critical in prioritizing projects amid budget constraints, Parrella said.
Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams said agencies have been asked to hold back an additional 1% from their budgets for Fiscal Year 2020 ending June 30 and up to 5% for fiscal 2021 because of lower anticipated tax revenue.
These are in addition to holdbacks of 1% and 2%, respectively, recommended before the recent legislative session.
“We’ve got to prioritize, stop doing some things, and keep doing things we feel are important,” Parrella said.
The College of Ag already has adapted much of its work to COVID-19 impacts. Examples include safety recommendations for spring cattle operations and dairy workplaces, a webinar on succession planning, twice-weekly online 4-H youth classes, a course on victory gardens and distribution of seedlings at a local drive-up event.