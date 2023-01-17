SM hay bales in dairy barn (copy)

Hay bales in dairy barn. Hay stocks on U.S. farms are down 9% from a year ago.

Drought continued to take a heavy toll on U.S. hay stocks in 2022, but the Pacific Northwest bucked the trend with year-over-year increases.

Dec. 1 hay stocks on U.S. farms were down 9% from a year earlier. That decline followed a 6% year-over-year drop the previous year.

