For the first time in three decades, the U.S. will host the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit next year.
The event will be Oct. 16-19 in Chicago.
Founded in 1903, the International Dairy Federation is a backbone for the global dairy sector to work together to advance scientific and policy objectives in international organizations and standard-setting entities, said Nick Gardner, co-chairman of next year’s summit and senior vice president for sustainability and multilateral affairs at the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Hosting the event is a huge opportunity for U.S. dairy to demonstrate its global leadership in sustainability and innovation, he said in the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
Because the U.S hasn’t hosted a World Dairy Summit in a generation, there are a lot of misconceptions about the U.S. dairy industry, said Jamie Jonker, chief science officer at the National Milk Producers Federation and chairman of the 2023 summit’s science programming coordinating committee.
“So this is an excellent opportunity for the U.S. dairy industry to highlight its world leading dairy productions from the farm through our cooperatives and processors and out to the consumers,” he said.
“It’s a way for us to step on the world stage, reintroduce U.S. dairy, its innovation and technology to the global marketplace and demonstrate how we are world leaders in such things as sustainability, nutrition research, product development,” he said.
The U.S. is becoming an important exporter and an exporter of choice around the world, he said.
“Bringing all of these folks to the United States creates an opportunity to get folks into facilities, to get them out to farms, to really show the rest of the global dairy industry what the U.S. dairy industry is all about,” Gardner said.
The dairy community around the world is facing many of the same issues, whether it’s in sustainability, animal welfare or attacks on the nutritional superiority of dairy products, Jonker said.
The U.S. has an opportunity to show collaborators around the world how the U.S. industry is dealing with that, how it is being viewed as an environmental solution and how it has a world class animal-welfare program, he said.
There’s sometimes doom and gloom in the industry, given the number of challenges and naysayers nipping at dairy’s ankles, said Shawna Morris, co-chair of the 2023 summit and senior vice president for trade at the National Milk Producers Federation and U.S. Dairy Export Council.
“But it’s a really exciting time for our industry and we think that there’s a tremendous opportunity, a tremendous amount of potential that dairy globally has here. And looking at how we tap into that together is what we’re focused on doing through the conference,” she said.
