The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy has announced an industry-wide Net Zero Initiative to help dairy farmers implement new technologies and adopt economically viable practices to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
The Innovation Center has been working on improving environmental practice for years and has spent well over a year building out the Net Zero framework and getting buy-in from processors, retailers, brands and foodservice companies, Mike Haddad, chairman on the Innovation Center, said.
There is enough evidence already with existing technology and practices to support carbon neutrality by just scaling up adoption, he said, during a call with media on Oct. 14.
Due to modernization and innovation, producing a gallon of milk today requires 31% less water and 21% less land and produces 21% less manure with a 20% smaller carbon footprint than it did in 2007, said Krysta Harden, executive vice president of global environmental strategy for Dairy Management Inc., which created the Innovation Center.
In addition to carbon neutrality, the 2050 stewardship goals include optimizing water use while maximizing recycling and improving water quality through manure and nutrient management, she said.
“The practices and technology needed to reach those goals largely exist today,” she said.
But they do require further development, some operational changes and overall greater access, she said.
The initiative aims at breaking down on-farm barriers, making sure farms of all sizes and in all regions have access to affordable technologies and practices. One of the greatest barriers is the required investment by farmers. A lot needs to take place to lower that investment and create new investment streams, she said.
Dairy farmers initially viewed sustainability efforts with a jaded eye as to what would be required of them until they realized the focus was on what they’ve done for years to be efficient and environmentally sound, Steve Maddox, a California dairy farmer and chairman of Dairy Management Inc., said.
“The main thing is that we need these science-based proof points to enforce, enforce our role as stewards of the land, the air and the water,” he said.
Long-term environmental sustainability is so important, but so is financial stability, he said. Environmental measures need to have a bottom-line impact.
“It’s hard to be green when you’re in the red,” he said.
What the initiative needs now are test herds to establish practices and translate test results across any size herd in any region, he said.
The initiative will test ideas, technology and practices on pilot farms and work on scaling up access and adoption. Farmers are already putting in practices and making a difference, but the initiative will help them to do more, Harden said.
A 5-year commitment for up to $10 million from Nestle will support foundational research, on-farm pilot projects and markets for new products such as those related to nutrients coming off the farm, she said.
Nestle’s commitment is huge, she said, adding that, hopefully, it will be the first of several.
The initiative is already drawing interest from the financial and technology sectors, and it’s going to take capital and technology to get the dairy industry to carbon neutrality, Haddad said.