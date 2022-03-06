The National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council are denouncing Canada’s proposal aimed at rectifying its breach of a commitment to market access for U.S. dairy under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Issued last week by Global Affairs Canada, the proposal outlines changes to Canada’s current scheme for allocating dairy tariff rate quotas, known as TRQs, negotiated in USMCA.
But NMPF and USDEC say it does nothing to improve market access and will continue to restrict dairy imports from the U.S.
In January, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office announced it had won USMCA’s first-ever dispute settlement panel by prevailing in its case against Canada that its dairy TRQ allocation process violated the agreement.
A TRQ applies a preferential rate to a predetermined quantity of imports. Any imports above that quantity are subject to significantly higher tariffs.
U.S. dairy has argued that Canada reserves the bulk of TRQ access for Canadian processors, who have little incentive to import competing U.S. product. Canada’s allocation scheme leaves only a small amount of TRQ access for distributors and gives no TRQ access for retailers — two segments with the strongest incentive to purchase U.S. dairy product.
Canada’s proposal removes the specific earmarks for a certain percentage to go to processors, said Shawna Morris, vice president for trade with the U.S. Dairy Export Council and NMPF.
“However, the way that allocations are calculated will result in landing who gets most of the TRQs in essentially the same spot. Given this, the same concern remains about the TRQs being dominated by our companies' competitors in Canada,” she said.
The proposal largely preserves the same problems with the present system. Retailers and foodservice companies remain intentionally excluded despite their clear involvement in the Canadian food and agriculture sector and interest in the TRQs, she said.
The proposal preserves the same narrow approach to primarily awarding the TRQs to Canadian processors that make the same product as U.S. processors wanting access to Canadian markets, she said.
“For instance, we expect the result of the process to award the bulk of the butter TRQ to Canadian butter manufacturers, the bulk of the cheese TRQ to Canadian cheese manufacturers, etc.,” she said.
“They’ve tinkered around the edges a bit to be able to claim they’ve made a change, but this will land us in the same spot since it preserves the same flaws with the current TRQ process,” she said.
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF, said U.S. dairy producers are sick and tired of Canada’s game-playing on dairy market access.
“All that American dairy farmers want is fair and good-faith implementation of USMCA’s dairy provisions,” he said in a press release on Thursday.
“We urge the administration to demand that Canada go back to the drawing board until it can genuinely deliver on providing the U.S. dairy industry the full benefit of USMCA,” he said.
U.S. dairy has only limited access to Canadian markets under USMCA and it’s essential that Canada abide by its commitments under that agreement, said Krysta Harden, president & CEO of U.S. Dairy Export Council.
“While it’s not surprising that Canada is trying to see just how little will be demanded of them, it’s essential that the U.S. government insist on real reforms,” she said.