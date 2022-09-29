With increasing global demand for dairy products, production limitations in other exporting regions and the ability of U.S. producers to ramp up milk production, the stage is set for U.S. dairy exports to grow.
It’s not a matter of if exports will grow, it’s how they will grow, said Robert Chesler, CEO of United Dairymen of Arizona.
It’s largely accepted throughout the global industry that the EU and Oceania are going to be supply-constrained in the short- to medium-term and maybe longer, he said during the latest “DairyLivestream” webinar.
That means the U.S. “has the opportunity to answer the call for increased supply because of increased demand,” he said.
For the first time in 100 years, the U.S. dairy industry could turn from a supply-driven market to a demand-driven market. The question is whether the U.S. will answer the call and how it will answer the call, he said.
“The first part is will our farmers increase milk production, and the answer to that is economic incentive and that is addressed by how do we increase our exports,” he said.
The choices are to simply export more commoditized products or partner with foreign customers to invest in more value-added, higher margin products so there’s a better return for farmers to incentivize them to create a larger milk supply pool, he said.
“If we don’t answer the call strategically and if we don’t answer the call in a unified fashion as the U.S. dairy industry, then we’ll miss the greatest part of the opportunity,” he said.
“Our foreign competitors are already making these changes because they see their milk pool is under pressure. They’re investing further upstream into higher value products knowing that they might have less milk, so they want to make higher-margin products,” he said.
The U.S. industry needs to invest strategically so the bell curve of the quality of the U.S. dairy industry is seen as better and improving by its overseas customers so they become partners and supporters as opposed to captive customers, he said.
“It’s not about who’s the better customer or better region of customers. It’s simply effective — where is the greatest return for our farmers, our producers so that we can incent more production, so that we can continue to increasingly answer the call in a strategic fashion for our industry at large,” he said.
“When we do it the right way, when we do it in a unified fashion, when we invest strategically upstream into our customers, we’re going to seize that market share and become a preferable supplier as opposed to a supplier of last standard, last need,” he said.
There is a multitude of factors the industry needs to work on in concert, such as logistics and trade agreements. But it all starts with appreciating the customer, working with the customer, understanding what customers need and investing strategically in long-term partnerships, he said.
That needs to happen so “we can produce the right things to move them to the economically incentive places so our farmers have a future,” he said.
