The U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation told the Canadian government its proposals to change how it determines the allocation of dairy tariff rate quotas still fail to fulfill its obligations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
In a letter to the Canadian government’s Supply-Managed Trade Controls Division, the groups said the changes continue to fall “woefully short of full compliance” with Canada’s obligations.
This has consequences not only for the agreed-upon USMCA benefits denied U.S. and Canadian stakeholders but also for the credibility of USMCA enforcement procedures and for the success of the agreement, the groups said.
A TRQ applies a preferential rate to a predetermined quantity of imports. Any imports above that quantity are subject to significantly higher tariffs.
U.S. dairy has argued that Canada reserves the bulk of TRQ access for Canadian dairy processors, who have little incentive to import competing U.S. product. Canada’s allocation scheme leaves only a small amount of TRQ access for distributors and gives no TRQ access for retailers — two segments with the strongest incentive to purchase U.S. dairy product.
The groups urged Canada to modify its dairy TRQ allocation and administration policies.
They pointed out that under USMCA, Canada is not permitted to exclude parties active in the Canadian food and agriculture sector from access to the TRQs.
“Canada’s proposal directly excludes retailers and foodservice operators from access to individual product quotas by limiting that access to processors and distributors. Canada is likewise excluding further processors from access to various TRQs,” they said.
“There is no basis for excluding applicants from these groups, and Canada should discontinue doing so,” the groups said.
They also told the Canadian government its proposed allocation methodology will continue to allocate quota overwhelmingly to processors, notwithstanding Canada’s commitments not to do so.
The proposal risks incentivizing further monopolistic behavior by a small number of processors, leading to a greater concentration of quota held by them and significant uncertainty for U.S. exporters, the groups said.
“These problems will be compounded by the lack of transparency (and concurrent potential for manipulation) in Canada’s system both regarding market sales data and quota allocation by quota holder,” they said.
The deficiencies in the allocation system will be even further heightened by Canada’s exclusion of distributor-to-distributor sales and sales to consumers, further tipping the calculation in favor of the market-dominant processors in Canada, the groups said.
Canada should modify its allocation system to provide fair opportunities to all applicants active in the Canadian market and to new applicants, as required under USMCA, they said.
The groups also urged Canada to adopt more stringent terms for allocation returns and penalties.
“Canada should, for example, penalize chronic returns and transfers, as well as non-use, to ensure that those receiving quota allocations actually intend to fill them and actually do fill them,” they said.
Significant further reforms to Canada’s dairy TRQ process must be made in order to fulfill Canada’s commitments, the groups said.