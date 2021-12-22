U.S. dairy producers have reduced cow numbers and milk production in response to ongoing margin pressures and an uncertain feed situation.
The dairy cow herd has declined 118,000 head since its peak of 9.5 million in June, and milk production fell into negative year-over-year territory in November, according to USDA.
Milk production fell amid lackluster gains in production per cow and declining cow numbers, Rabobank analysts said in the latest “Dairy Quarterly” report.
Rabobank is forecasting milk production in the fourth quarter to be down 0.5% and down 0.2% in the first half of 2022.
“Higher milk prices are good news for dairy farmers but are insufficient to drive a significant expansion in the U.S. dairy herd. … Higher construction costs and labor challenges will limit the incentive for any expansion requiring new barns and milking parlors,” the analysts said.
The rapid contraction in milk production has tightened markets and strengthened milk prices. Less milk heading into butter and milk powder has lifted Class IV milk prices. American cheese production remains elevated, but the market for fresh cheddar has buoyed both block and barrel prices.
Rabobank expects Class IV prices to move above Class III prices in the fourth quarter and remain there for most of 2022.
“While this could trigger some repooling and depooling within federal orders, the price spread between Class III and IV should be within a comfortable range and minimally disruptive to markets,” the analysts said.
Domestic demand for dairy continues to increase, with a return to in-person conferences, events and sit-down dining, which benefits butter and fat demand.
“U.S. foodservice demand is unlikely to backslide dramatically in response to further pandemic outbreaks, though response to the Omicron variant over the winter will be an important test,” the analysts said.
Retail sales of fluid milk and cheese have experienced negative growth on a volume basis, down 7% and 2.5%, respectively, year over year from mid-October to mid-November.
“Slower retail volumes at this point are a function of the ongoing return to foodservice channels as well as difficult-to-match comparables in 2020,” the analysts said.
That pattern should continue as retail sales normalize, but pressure on budgets or further restrictions in response to Omicron could shift some demand back to retail, they said.
Exports remain strong, up nearly 11% in volume year to date through October, according to the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
While China’s needs for milk powder is uncertain, its whey demand should remain robust, Rabobank analysts said.
Forecasted U.S. milk production below year-ago levels through the first half of 2022 puts dairy commodity prices at elevated levels until the spring flush. That could change with an unforeseen significant decline in domestic or export demand.
Global “milk production growth has stalled, and the perils to the production risks will linger into 2022 for many dairy farmers. However, the cure to high prices is high prices. Look for the U.S. to be the first to turn on the tap,” the analysts said.
Class III and IV milk futures are above $18 and $19 per hundredweight, respectively, boosting producer confidence and stabilizing the herd before further expansion, they said.