U.S. dairy exports continued at a record pace in September, up 7% in volume year over year to 198,898 metric tons in milk solid equivalent. The value of those exports was $789 million, an increase of 20%.
Whey, cheese, lactose and butter continued to lead the way as U.S. suppliers set multiple September records, analysts at U.S. Dairy Export Council said in their latest report.
Whey, cheese and lactose shipments set new volume highs for September, they said.
Whey exports were up 18% year over year in volume at 58,117 metric tons valued at $134.6 million, an increase of 22%.
Cheese exports increased 5% year over year at 35,737 metric tons. The value of those exports increased 27% to $190.9 million.
Lactose exports were up 32% year over year to 41,509 metric tons valued at $54 million, an increase of 36%.
Butter exports were up 49% in volume to 4,845 metric tons valued at $16.7 million, an increase of 28%.
Despite the tight butter market leading to exceptionally high prices, the U.S. continued to grow its butter exports in September. But September might be one of the last strong months for butter exports this year, the analysts said.
“With U.S. prices lacking the discount they enjoyed for much of the last 18 months, we can expect U.S. butter exports to slow in the final quarter of 2022 and into early 2023,” they said.
“This is especially true as New Zealand continues to shift more milk to butter production while the U.S. and EU continue to experience tight supplies,” they said.
U.S. nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder exports fell for the 10th consecutive month in September, down 7% to 64,772 metric tons. Those exports, however, were up 21% in value at $241.4 million.
Nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder remains one of the few products where exports are trailing the previous year, the analysts said.
“Declines were driven by limited product availability and the continued absence of China, along with a more recent pullback in Southeast Asia,” they said.
While China continues to lag in overall dairy imports, U.S. whey exports to the country climbed significantly, increasing 41% in volume thanks to growth in permeate, likely driven by rising domestic pork prices that are incentivizing increased whey use in hog feed, they said.
Exports to Mexico were particularly impressive in September, with nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder volume up 22% in volume and cheese up 11% in volume, they said.
“Overall, U.S. dairy exports had another great month. With milk production coming back, we expect topline numbers to remain strong through the end of the year,” the analysts said.
