U.S. dairy exports continued at a record pace in September, up 7% in volume year over year to 198,898 metric tons in milk solid equivalent. The value of those exports was $789 million, an increase of 20%.

Whey, cheese, lactose and butter continued to lead the way as U.S. suppliers set multiple September records, analysts at U.S. Dairy Export Council said in their latest report.

