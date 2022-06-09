U.S. dairy exports grew 1% in April, setting a new monthly volume record. While the increase was modest, it marked the first year-over-year gain of 2022 and built on the strong performance in March.
April was only the fifth time U.S. dairy exports topped 200,000 metric tons in milk solid equivalent. That mark was previously met in March 2022 and March through May 2021, analysts with the U.S. Dairy Export Council reported.
“The past two months are encouraging, given that they came in the face of ongoing supply chain challenges, COVID lockdowns depressing Chinese demand and rampant global inflation,” the analysts said.
Year over year, U.S. export value soared 22% to $845.6 million, second only to March 2022 for highest monthly U.S. export value.
“Cheese continues to be the U.S. export star in 2022,” the analysts said.
U.S. cheese exports in April grew 2% in volume year over year to 41,375 metric tons — only the third time they’ve exceeded 40,000 metric tons in a single month. Those exports followed 41,693 metric tons in March.
“It was the first time the United States ever exported more than 40,000 metric tons in two consecutive months,” the analysts said.
Central America led growth in cheese exports in April, up 40% to 1,189 metric tons, but volume gains were geographically widespread. Cheese shipments increased 8% to Mexico year over year, 56% to the Caribbean, 17% to Japan and 18% to the Middle East/North Africa.
“The gains were more than enough to offset year-over-year shortfalls to Australia, Korea, China and South America,” the analysts said.
New U.S. cheddar capacity is helping to fuel the gains. Year-over-year U.S. cheddar exports more than doubled in April to 9,231 metric tons, with a big portion destined for Japan. April U.S. cheddar shipments to Japan soared 271% to 3,409 metric tons.
Even with a dip in international cheddar prices “U.S. cheddar continues to enjoy a significant price advantage over competitors, suggesting further solid numbers could be in the offing,” the analysts said.
Whey exports continue to hang tough despite reduced Chinese demand for sweet whey.
Overall U.S. whey export volume was just slightly below a year earlier despite a 43% — or more that 4,000 metric ton — decline in shipments of sweet whey to China.
U.S. sweet whey exports to all other markets grew 2%, up 263 metric tons. And U.S. shipments of all other whey products to all markets grew 12%, an increase of nearly 4,000 metric tons.
“With no expectations for Chinese sweet whey demand to rebound in the short term, the focus moving forward will remain on other sweet whey markets and the rest of the whey complex continuing to pick up the slack,” the analysts said.
Outside of sweet whey, the biggest U.S. dairy export decline in April came from nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder, which fell 6% to 73,529 metric tons.
Total butterfat exports grew 25% to 6,762 metric tons, attributable to a nearly five-fold increase in shipments of anhydrous milk fat. U.S. butter exports fell for the first time in 17 months, dropping 10% to 4,476 metric tons year over year.
U.S. lactose exports in April rose 12% to 43,475 metric tons.