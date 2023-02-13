Dairy export volume (copy) (copy)

U.S. dairy exports hit record highs for the third straight year in 2022 as suppliers have worked to increase their global market share.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Despite a host of challenges, U.S. Dairy exports in 2022 posted the third straight record year for volume and second straight record year for value.

Export volume on a milk solids equivalent basis increased 5% to 2.4 million metric tons. Export value finished the year up 25% to $9.6 billion, crossing the $9 billion mark for the first time, according to U.S. Dairy Export Council.

