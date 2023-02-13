Despite a host of challenges, U.S. Dairy exports in 2022 posted the third straight record year for volume and second straight record year for value.
Export volume on a milk solids equivalent basis increased 5% to 2.4 million metric tons. Export value finished the year up 25% to $9.6 billion, crossing the $9 billion mark for the first time, according to U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Export volume in 2022 was equivalent to 18% of U.S. milk produced last year — an all-time high.
“We’ve had three consecutive years of record U.S. dairy exports while facing some of the strongest dairy export headwinds that we’ve ever seen,” said Krysta Harden, USDEC president and CEO of USDEC.
“Last year, we saw historic global inflation, slowing economic growth, lingering supply chain challenges and severely reduced Chinese demand,” she said.
Export performance under those conditions is a testament to U.S. suppliers’ commitment to global markets and also to the value consumers in those markets have come to place on U.S. dairy products, she said.
The U.S continued to assert itself as a growing player in international dairy trade. The latest available data show through November, the U.S. increased its global market share by 2% year over year to 25%. The U.S. set annual export records in cheese, whey and lactose. U.S. cheese shipments were particularly notable, rising 12% to 451,370 metric tons or nearly 1 billion pounds.
“The U.S. dairy industry didn’t get to this point overnight. It’s taken more than two decades of hard work to reach it,” she said.
Mexico was the No.1 market in value and volume., becoming the first $2 billion market for U.S. dairy exports. Sales there rose 37% year over year to nearly $2.5 billion. Export volume was up 9% to 556,497 metric tons.
“Better-than-expected economic growth — five straight quarters of GDP gains through December 2022 — helped drive a demand rebound. A strengthening peso helped affordability, particularly in the back half of the year,” USDEC analysts said.
U.S. cheese, nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder and butterfat shipments all set volume records to Mexico, with cheese shipments up 18%, nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder up 6% and butterfat up 340%.
Southeast Asia remained the second-largest U.S. market in volume and value. However, limited U.S. nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder supplies in the first half curtailed overall dairy shipments to the region.
U.S. cheese, whey, milk protein concentrate (MPC) and lactose shipments to the region grew collectively by more than 12,000 metric tons, but the nearly 30,000-metric ton decline in those powders led to an overall decline in volume. Despite the decline, Southeast accounted for 19% of U.S. export volume.
The top U.S. markets by product in 2022 were:
• Mexico, accounting for 27% of cheese exports, 43% of U.S. nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder and 30% of U.S. MPC.
• China, accounting for 30% of whey exports and 26% of lactose.
• Canada, accounting for 43% of butterfat.
• Taiwan, accounting for 38% of fluid milk and cream.
