Despite challenges, U.S. dairy exports for the first half of the year were up 13% in both volume and value.
Shipments of nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder led the way with a nearly 15% increase year over year from January through June — despite congestion at ports, particularly in California.
Snarled ports weighed on U.S. dairy exports to Southeast Asia, particularly milk powders, according to analysts with the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Product still moved, with nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder up 1% in the first half of the year.
“But we believe that plenty of product that has been booked for export has not left U.S. shores yet,” the analysts said.
With slower exports to Southeast Asia, the recovery in milk powder demand to Mexico has been particularly welcome. Total nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder to Mexico in the first half of the year increased 25% over a year earlier.
“While we attribute some of the strength in Mexico’s demand to drought that is affecting local milk production, the overall gain in imports is still a positive signal for recovering consumer demand within the country,” the analysts said.
Recession and the pandemic depressed dairy demand and imports in Mexico for most of 2020.
As for whey exports, the story has been one of demand. U.S. whey exports were up nearly 24% in the first half of the year, putting the U.S. on pace for another record year in that category.
“At the risk of sounding like a broken record, China is fueling the growth,” the analysts said.
Whey for feed has been the key driver as China’s pork industry consolidates into more commercial operations and continues to rebuild its swine herd following the devastation of African swine fever.
“The approval for permeate to be used in food has undoubtedly helped as well, but the market remains small at this point,” the analysts said.
Permeate is used globally in bakery and confectionery items, beverages, dairy and snacks.
On the high value side, China’s push to increase domestic manufacturing of infant formula has increased demand for high-protein whey, known as WPC80. The increase is also due to its use in nutritional supplements, beverages and yogurt.
Compared with the steady growth of powder and whey, U.S. cheese exports have been on a roller coaster — diving in January, spiking in April and diving again in June.
“Still, U.S. cheese sales managed positive growth through the first six months and rose a respectable 2.3%,” the analysts said.
There are many factors that affected cheese exports but two stand above the rest — year-over-year comparisons with pandemic-affected markets and the stop-start nature of foodservice reopening around the world.
Economic growth, U.S. shipping issues and other influences continue to affect cheese demand and exports as well.
“We’ve seen that translate to major swings in purchasing, with Japan and South Korea being two of the best examples,” the analysts said.
In the first four months of the year, cheese exports were up 32% to Japan and 29% to South Korea. But after factoring in May and June exports, U.S. cheese shipments were up 2% to Japan and down 5% to South Korea.