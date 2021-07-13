Despite the pandemic and problems at ports, U.S. dairy exports marked a record high in 2020. That growth trend is continuing this year, with exports up 15% year over year through April.
“What we’re seeing right now is growth in our three biggest products,” said William Loux, director of global trade analysis for the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Exports of nonfat dry and skim milk powders were up 18% this year through April. Whey exports were up 25% and cheese exports were up 12%.
“So we’re seeing a lot of growth in U.S. dairy exports, really continuing on from last year and the success we had in spite of the pandemic,” he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
Global demand is fundamentally strong, and China has been leading the way. Mexico is recovering from a tough year with the pandemic and economic issues, and Southeast Asia and the Middle East also need product, he said.
“So we’ve had the product to sell, and the global market has been demanding it,” he said.
China has had some really insatiable demand for dairy products over the last year, said Stephen Crane, an economic analyst for the Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation.
China’s domestic milk prices are still high, and the Chinese government has been touting the immunity support of dairy products during the pandemic. In addition, a rebuilding of China’s hog industry from African swine fever and a structural change in the hog industry is raising demand for whey for feed, he said.
There’s also been a lot of growth in demand from Southeast Asia over the last year. U.S. market share there in terms of milk solids has increased to about 31%, up from about 23% in late 2019. That’s puts U.S. market share higher than the European Union and New Zealand, he said.
“So there’s just been a really great opportunity there to capitalize on exports going to the region,” he said.
But port problems on the West Coast have impacted some deliveries, and the U.S. needs to make sure it’s working with buyers in the region to hold onto market share, he said
“But overall, Southeast Asia has a large population. They have a growing appetite for dairy. So we see this as really a key market where we could see a lot of potential growth in the coming years,” he said.
Global demand for dairy is growing, and the U.S. continues to add cows and increase milk production. With production limited in Europe and New Zealand by environmental regulations and profitability concerns, the U.S. is in the best position to capture that growing demand, Loux said.
But Europe and New Zealand are focused on high-value products and moving forward in getting preferential tariffs and regulatory advantages as the U.S. is standing still on new trade agreements, he said.
The U.S. also needs to make sure it is making products for the international market, he said.
“How we capture the international market, how we capture higher value products is making products for those international customers — not just we have extra of what we have here made in the United States,” he said.