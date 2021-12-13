For the past year, U.S. dairy exporters have had problems securing containers and finding cargo space on ocean carriers. Ocean liners have been returning empty carriers from the U.S. as fast as possible to China and Southeast Asia to capture a premium.
As a result, shipping costs to U.S. dairy exporters have gone through the roof, and detention and demurrage fees are unprecedented, said Tony Rice, trade policy manager for National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Detention and demurrage fees were originally tools to provide incentives for efficiency in the system, he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
“But now, it’s more of a revenue stream for these carriers that are somewhat being abused at the detriment of U.S. dairy exporters,” he said.
A lot of dairy exporters don’t know when the ship is going to be in dock, when they’re going to be able to get a container or when they’re going to be able to drop off a container if they do secure one, he said.
Normally the detention and demurrage system provides good guidelines for container movement, he said.
“But unfortunately, with the unpredictability and lack of transparency from the carriers, it’s really difficult for our exporters to fall within the guidelines — and then they find themselves slapped with these excessive fees that just pile up quite rapidly,” he said.
Normally, the market would correct itself, but it’s just gotten worse over time, he said.
“Part of that is due to the fact that these ocean carriers, they operate in a captive market,” he said.
There are really only 10 carriers that carry about 85% of the goods to and from the U.S. Of those, it’s really only three because they operate in alliances. In addition, they’re all foreign-owned and exempt from U.S. antitrust and anti-competition laws, he said.
They’re not subject to U.S. regulations, and they don’t have the U.S. exporter in mind. Their lack of transparency seems to be intentional, and they’re using the detention and demurrage system as an additional revenue stream. They are using retaliatory measures and intimidation whenever a complaint is filed, he said.
Despite all the issues, it’s been a record year for U.S. dairy exports. But it begs the question of how much more the U.S. could have exported without the challenges — which cost U.S. dairy exporters upward of $1 billion in additional fees in just the first half of the year, he said.
“That’s not to mention the number of lost sales, rolled contracts, the loss of product quality because of a lot of these shipments of powder and whey and lactose. … They’re sitting in the dock waiting on a ship, and then that booking gets rolled,“ he said.
Some dairy exporters are reporting it’s taken three months before product reaches its final destination, causing them to lose sales to foreign competitors, he said.
“With growing international demand for all agriculture and dairy worldwide … we really are missing the boat in picking up those potential sales that we could be having, certainly in Southeast Asia,” he said.
NMPF and USDEC have been working with the administration and Congress to find solutions and have some hope that with stronger rules and guidelines on what carriers can do, the problem will be resolved within the next year, he said, but it’s difficult to say.