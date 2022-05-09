While U.S. milk production has been constrained since last August, the U.S. is well positioned to become the preferred supplier to growing international dairy markets due to structural constraints in other exporting countries.
U.S. milk production has been relatively subdued due to short-term issues, said William Loux, vice president of global economic affairs for the US Dairy Export Council.
“For one, we haven’t really added too much new capacity so far this year. For another, we’ve had really high input costs on our farmers, making it less profitable even as (milk) prices have risen,” he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
But the U.S. is the one country that’s structurally able to grow with global dairy demand, which is still growing overall, he said.
“Even in this inflationary environment, we’re seeing consumers around the world really look to dairy, but specifically on the structural and milk-production growth that we’re talking about,” he said.
Europe and New Zealand producers are dealing with similar short-term issues as U.S. producers, he said.
“You haven’t seen much new capacity come online. They are dealing with incredibly high input costs, especially Europe as it relates to energy with Russia/Ukraine. But they’re also dealing with higher feed costs and the like as well,” he said.
Those countries are running into these temporary issues on top of the fact that weather wasn’t that great this past year, he said.
“But they have some structural issues that are really going to be more of a constraint moving forward. That’s where I think the U.S. is well placed,” he said.
Both Europe and New Zealand and Europe — the largest and second-largest dairy exporters, respectively — aren’t going to grow their milk production significantly over the next five to 10 years, he said.
“A lot of that has to do with environmental regulations that both governments are looking to put on the dairy industry,” he said.
Those regulations aren’t so much focused on sustainability as a way of maximizing productivity, making sure consumers are fed, while at the same time helping to protect the planet, he said.
“Instead, they’re more focused on, at times, really disincentivizing dairy production and moving away from some of those animal ag issues,” he said.
Countries like the Netherlands are driving programs to reduce dairy cows by 30%, he said.
“That’s not really necessarily in the spirit of ‘hey, there’s a globe right now that is demanding dairy products. How do we do that sustainably,’ which I think is the US perspective,” he said.
“So as we go forward, the U.S. really should be the one to capture this global dairy demand as we increase our exports overall,” he said.